Balancing blocks: Casa St Cugat, Catalonia, Spain, Camps Felip Arquitecturia

AR House awards 2019 shortlisted: This silvery house of four volumes simultaneously welcomes the attention of its more mundane terracotta neighbours and rebuffs any attempt to discern its internal constitution

Sprawling between two mountainous ranges in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Catalonia, is the residential district of Mira-sol – an interminable suburb dominated by private villas. Amidst the chronic terracotta, Camps Felip Arquitecturia’s Casa St Cugat emerges mysterious and mirage-like. The single family home comprises four rectangular volumes that are individually enveloped in corrugated aluminium and connected by glass walkways. Its rigorous geometry and unconventional materials instantly distinguish Casa St Cugat from its red-bricked, pitched-roofed neighbours. Though this distinctiveness invites attention, the house, paradoxically, centres on privacy.

‘While the size and shape of the blocks would ordinarily make for a dense, hulking building, its delicate aluminium skin lends Casa St Cugat an ethereal quality’

From the outside, Casa St Cugat betrays nothing of its internal life. Two small windows punctuate the street-facing facade at first-floor-level, while a thin metal lintel slices the air above a solid, silver door. Finely perforated screens that mimic the house’s oscillating skin obscure the openings, rendering the facade even more impenetrable. The building even resides behind a border of looming metal bars. The hostility of such a perimeter, however, has now been softened by the vines that weave through its gaps.

Axo

Crouching behind the double-height block that overlooks the quiet lane are three single-storey blocks. “A space of spaces or a house of houses,” according to the architects. Indeed, the four separate cubes huddle closely together, but rather than creating a cross-shaped corridor between them, each block has been shifted off axis to allow for a small garden to emerge at the centre of the floorplan. Unlike the restrained openings of the external elevations, those that face on to the internal flowerbed are far more generous. Each of the blocks frame the space with either an enormous, deep-set window or a sliding glass door. This shared view helps to unify the individual blocks, in spite of their rigid programming.

Crop ar house shortlist camps felip Click to download

Like the austere geometry of the floorplan, the function of the spaces too is strictly defined. The ground floor of the tallest block is reserved for reading and piano, while an office occupies the entire upper level. Through to the right of this is the volume that houses the kitchen and living room, the former entirely white, the latter rather minimalist and both spacious and flooded with natural light. The remaining two volumes each accommodate a bedroom and bathroom. The location of these rooms within the scheme is further testament to its prioritisation of privacy. The most personal quarters, the bedrooms, are situated farthest from the entrance, and feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open up to a semi-enclosed garden at the rear of the house. Meanwhile, the public areas such as the kitchen and reading room are positioned at the front of the dwelling.

In addition to the view of the central garden, the complex is further united by its simple material palette. While the exterior is clad in sheet metal, the prevailing material on the inside is a smooth, lightly coloured timber, which adorns the floor, windowsills and some token walls throughout the scheme. The glass walkways that connect the individual blocks are paved with polished concrete inlaid with pale, dainty pebbles and lined on either side by a bed of houseplants.

Crop ar house shortlist camps felip plan Click to download

Casa St Cugat is, ultimately, a house of carefully balanced contradictions. While the size and shape of the blocks would ordinarily make for a dense, hulking building, its delicate aluminium skin lends Casa St Cugat an ethereal quality. Although little light penetrates the exterior facades, the glass corridors, enormous internal windows and central garden give the house a bright and expansive atmosphere. In balancing these elements, Casa St Cugat also embodies the tensions between the private and public of family life – pulling it off with style and simplicity.

All photographs by José Hevia The AR July/August issue on AR House + Social housing is available to buy here