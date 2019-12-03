Amore Pacific Campus by Álvaro Siza, Carlos Castanheira and Kim Jong Kyu, South Korea

A sense of movement within spatial boundaries creates beauty on a campus for a cosmetic brand
The Amore Pacific Campus comprises several new buildings – the Research and Design Centre, a guest house, two pavilions and a gatehouse, as well as several buildings designed by Kim Jong Kyu. Walls are part of and extend beyond the red-brick guest house, giving spatial boundaries to the whole campus. The Research and Design laboratory building is a steel-frame structure suspended over the ground, clad in grey patinated zinc and glass. One pavilion is built into the ground among the brick retaining walls, while the other is a curvilinear concrete figurative building that hovers over the walls like a large bird.
The campus is intersected and terraced by long red-brick walls, seamlessly enclosing and becoming the guest house and a supine pavilion. A second concrete pavilion is perched ‘like a balancing gymnast’, overlooking the fields. Castanheira describes the Research and Design Centre as a ‘Pandora’s box … out of which come the most beautiful things’
