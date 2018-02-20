World Architecture Festival 2018 launch

The 11 th edition of WAF will take place in Amsterdam from 28 to 30 November

The search has begun for the world’s best building, as WAF launches its annual global award programme. In addition to more than 30 category winners, international judging panels will choose the best building of the year, the best future project, and the best completed landscape.



Past winners are a roll-call of significant architects from across the world including Foster & Partners, Zaha Hadid Architects; Snohetta; BIG; Isay Weinfeld; Perkins & Will; Rogers Stirk Harbour; FJMT and Sou Fujimoto.

This anti-seismic prototype in Guangming by Edward Ng, Li Wan, Xinan Chi won WAF Building of the Year 2017. The project had previously been chosen as the winner of AR House, read Austin Williams’ review here

The awards programme is the largest live event of its type in the world. All shortlisted practices will present their proposals live, in front of festival delegates and the judging panels. In addition to the category and overall winners, WAF also presents a series of prizes covering small projects, best use of colour, best use of timber, photography, drawing, and student work.

More than 120 judges, about 40 per cent of whom will be women, will decide category winners. This year’s Completed Buildings final super-jury will be chaired by Nathalie de Vries from Rotterdam-based MVRDV, and will also include Sir David Adjadye, Li Xiadong and Harvard Graduate School of Design dean, Mohsen Mostafavi.

For more information, please visit: https://www.worldarchitecturefestival.com/

The associated WAFX awards, launched to mark the tenth anniversary of the Festival, will continue to be presented to future projects that address specific problems likely to affect architects over the next few years, such as climate and social equity. In addition, the first WAF Research Prize will also be presented, for an initiative addressing issues related to water and the built environment. The £10,000 prize is supported by Grohe, WAF’s founder sponsor.



Following two successful years in Berlin, this year’s edition will move to the RAI Amsterdam, with the Gala Awards Dinner hosted at the historic Beurs van Berlage.



Key WAF sponsors are Grohe, ABB Busch-Jaeger and Miele.