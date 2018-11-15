WIA Awards partner: ABB

Your browser is no longer supported

15 November, 2018

ABB is a proud supporter of the Women in Architecture awards 

‘ABB is at the forefront of developing relevant technologies for the construction and building industry and we work closely with architects. Engagement in the Women in Architecture Awards is a superb opportunity for us to show our respect for the great work of female architects and to point out that ABB has been focusing on equality of rights and recognition between genders for many years.’

Katrin foerster international key account manager architects and interior designers abb (003).jpg

Katrin Foerster
International Key Account Manager
Architects and Interior Designers
ABB

 

 

 

