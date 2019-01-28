FORUM: the Women in Architecture shortlist in conversation

Join the discussion with architects shortlisted in the Women in Architecture awards 2019, held in partnership with the RIBA on Thursday 28 February

Ahead of the annual Women in Architecture awards Luncheon on Friday 1 March, The Architectural Review and the Architects’ Journal in partnership with the RIBA will celebrate the best design by female architects from around the world. Join the discussion with four emerging architects under the age of 45 shortlisted for the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture and four established architects working both at home and abroad shortlisted for the 2019 Architect of the Year.

FORUM Thursday 28 February 6:30pm

RIBA, 66 Portland Place, London, W1B 1AD

Shortlisted architects include:

- Eva Prats, co-founder of Flores & Prats, Barcelona, Spain

- Sheila O’Donnell, O’Donnell + Tuomey, Dublin, Ireland

- Ellen van Loon, OMA, Rotterdam, the Netherlands

- Carme Pigem, RCR Arquitectes, Olot, Spain

- Lina Ghotmeh, Lina Ghotmeh Architecture, Paris, France

- Irene Pérez, TEd’A Arquitectes, Palma de Mallorca, Spain

- Xu Tiantian, DnA, Beijing, China

- Jeannette Kuo, Karamuk Kuo, Zürich, Switzerland

