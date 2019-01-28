Your browser is no longer supported

FORUM: the Women in Architecture shortlist in conversation

28 January, 2019

Join the discussion with architects shortlisted in the Women in Architecture awards 2019, held in partnership with the RIBA on Thursday 28 February

Riba forum

Ahead of the annual Women in Architecture awards Luncheon on Friday 1 March, The Architectural Review and the Architects’ Journal in partnership with the RIBA will celebrate the best design by female architects from around the world. Join the discussion with four emerging architects under the age of 45 shortlisted for the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture and four established architects working both at home and abroad shortlisted for the 2019 Architect of the Year. 

FORUM

Thursday 28 February 6:30pm
RIBA, 66 Portland Place, London, W1B 1AD
Tickets are available to purchase here

Shortlisted architects include:

- Eva Prats, co-founder of Flores & Prats, Barcelona, Spain
- Sheila O’Donnell, O’Donnell + Tuomey, Dublin, Ireland
- Ellen van Loon, OMA, Rotterdam, the Netherlands
- Carme Pigem, RCR Arquitectes, Olot, Spain
- Lina Ghotmeh, Lina Ghotmeh Architecture, Paris, France
- Irene Pérez, TEd’A Arquitectes, Palma de Mallorca, Spain
- Xu Tiantian, DnA, Beijing, China
- Jeannette Kuo, Karamuk Kuo, Zürich, Switzerland

Find out more about both shortlists here

Women in Architecture luncheon

Shortlisted architects, along with Jane Drew Prize winner Liz Diller and Ada Louise Huxtable Prize winner Hélène Binet will both be speaking at the AJ/AR Women in Architecture luncheon at the Savoy on Friday 1 March, where the winners of the Architect of the Year and Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture will be announced – click  here to book your seat

 

