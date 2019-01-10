Book now for the Women in Architecture awards & luncheon

The annual Women in Architecture awards, which have been running since 2012, celebrate the best design by women architects from around the world, and promote role models for young women in practice. This year we are delighted to announce that the awards will be held in the prestigious Savoy Hotel on the Strand in London.



In partnership with our sister title The Architects’ Journal, The Architectural Review seeks to change the profession for the better through the Women in Architecture initiative. Christine Murray founded Women in Architecture early on in her days as editor of the AJ, with a provocative first cover of Architect Barbie restyled in black leather instead of denim and pink, as a tongue-in-cheek explosion of a stereotype, denouncing that a toy doll would ever be a viable role model for the profession. As a response, the Women in Architecture awards, a crucial touchstone of the campaign, seek to inspire change in the profession by celebrating great design by non-plastic practising architects from around the world. The awards are cherished by our winners, our judges and our luncheon guests, who find the celebration a very special occasion, quite different from traditional awards events.

Event details Friday 1 March 2019 Event starts at 12.00pm The Savoy, Strand, London, WC2R 0EZ Please click here to book your seats or tables. For any enquirires please email WomeninArchitecture@emap.com

During the luncheon the winners of the Woman Architect of the Year and the Moira Gemmill Prize for emerging architecture will be revealed, the shortlists for which will be announced soon. There will also be presentations by the yet-to-be-announced winners of the Jane Drew Prize and the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize.



Last year the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize, which recognises the contribution of individuals working in the wider architectural industry, was won by artist Madelon Vriesendorp. Amanda Levete was awarded the Jane Drew Prize, which recognises the work of an architectural designer and in previous years has been won by architects including Denise Scott Brown, Zaha Hadid and Eva Jiřičná.



As well as hearing about the work of these exceptional women, attendees will have the opportunity to meet colleagues from across the industry and share best practice.

‘The prize enabled the recognition of our studio as a partnership. Invitations were usually addressed to both of us, or just to my male partner. Now I am personally invited to share my work and ideas in reviews, lectures and roundtables around the world. Finally!’

– Gabriela Carrillo, winner of the 2017 Architect of the Year prize