Zero carbon, the one per cent and barefoot architecture: Yasmeen Lari at the W Awards

3 April, 2020

Winner of the Jane Drew Prize 2020 and Pakistan’s first female architect, Yasmeen Lari presents her rejection of starchitecture and pursuit of zero carbon constructions for one per cent at the W Awards in March 2020

