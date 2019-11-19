‘Women are too often in the background: we still need to shine a light on their contribution’

Hear from past winners and judges of the W awards and apply today

Formerly known as Women in Architecture, the W awards celebrate all kinds of exemplary work by women; from the design of the world’s most significant new buildings to contributions to wider architectural culture, from lifetimes of achievement to the work of women with bright futures ahead. Here’s what past winners and judges have to say about the awards.

Gabriela Carrillo, Architect of the Year prize winner 2017

‘The prize enabled the recognition of our studio as a partnership. Invitations were usually addressed to both of us, or just to my male partner. Now I am personnally invited to share my work and ideas in reviews, lectures and roundtables around the world – finally!’

Onnis luque gabriela carrillo maurizio rocha court mexico women architectural review2 Source: Onnis Luque Winner of the 2017 Architect of the Year award, a prize awarded for an exceptional building that has recently been completed: Pátzcuaro Criminal Courts in Mexico by TALLER | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

Lesley Lokko, Pritzker, Pace, W awards 2019 judge

‘We need role models for every young woman out there. The more you are able to see yourself reflected in the wider culture, the more important it is: this is a platform and we can’t ever assume that this work is over.

‘The practices are very international, which is lovely and it’s very interesting to see how gender in constructed in other places. Very difficut choices, requiring intellectual horsepower, which has been really great’

Sheila O’Donnell, O’Donnell + Tuomey, Architect of the Year prize winner 2019

‘It is sometimes difficult to pinpoint what it is exactly that women might do differently, but it is certainly the increased collaboration between men and women that has advanced the profession, and the recognition of partnerships is another step towards greater equality.’

Tamás bujnovszky central european university odonnell tuomey architectural review women Source: Tamás Bujnovszky Winner of the 2019 Architect of the Year award: Central European University by O’Donnell + Tuomey

Edwin Heathcote, architecture and design critic at The Financial Times, W awards 2019 judge

‘What we have seen this year is a deep understanding of the cultural, historical and material context of projects, and a deep appreciation of a genius loci’

Jeanne Gang, Architect of the Year Prize winner 2016

‘It was meaningful to me that the AR noted the jury didn’t really discuss the fact that this was an award for a female architect; that they discussed the work in terms of quality and design. In that sense, I was honoured to receive such an award from my peers’

Nic lehoux arcus centre jeanne gang studio women architectural review Source: Nic Lehoux Winner of the 2016 Architect of the Year award: The Arcus Centre for Social Justice by Studio Gang

Cindy Walters, Walters and Cohen, W awards 2019 judge

‘We’ll look back on these awards as changing the course of history. They couldn’t possibly be more important’

Gloria Cabral, Moira Gemmill Prize winner 2018

‘The most wonderful moment for me was presenting the work in front of the judges on this freezing winter morning. My nervousness disappeared the minute I started talking, and I enjoyed every second’



Federico cairoli gabinete arquitetura architectural review women Gloria Cabral won the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture in 2018, a prize awarded for a portfolio of work by an architect under the age of 45. Pictured here is Banco BASA by Gabinete de Arquitectura (Solano Benitez + Gloria Cabral)

Martha Thorne, Pritzker Prize Executive Director, W awards 2019 judge

‘Women are too often in the background: we still need to shine a light on their contribution. These awards really bring them to the forefront, where they deserve to be.

What really impressed me and what I was looking for is going beyond the traditional boundaries of architecture. I was very impressed by the shortlisted architects’ entrepeneurial spirit: they see opportunities where others may not see them’

Sandra Barclay, Architect of the Year Prize winner 2018

‘The extensive international press coverage put the architecture of our country, usually invisible, centre-stage and helped local authorities recognise the importance of investing in public buildings of quality’