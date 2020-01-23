W Forum: the W Awards shortlist in conversation

Join the discussion with architects shortlisted in the W Awards 2020 on Thursday 5 March at the Conway Hall

W forum grid

Ahead of the annual W Awards (formerly known as the Women in Architecture awards), The Architectural Review and the Architects’ Journal will celebrate the best design by female architects from around the world. Join the discussion with four emerging architects under the age of 45 shortlisted for the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture and four architects working in practice in the UK, shortlisted for the inaugural MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice.

W Forum Thursday 5 March 6pm Conway Hall, 25 Red Lion Square, London, WC1R 4RL Tickets £10 Book your ticket here today!

Shortlisted architects include:

- Simona Della Rocca (BDR bureau)

- Mariam Kamara (Atelier Masomi)

- Stefanie Rhodes (Gatti Routh Rhodes)

- Francesca Torzo (Francesca Torzo Architetto)

- Emma Fairhurst (Collective Architecture) for Calton Hill City Observatory

- Alice Hamlin (Mole Architects) for Marmalade Lane

- Tracy Meller (Rogers Stirk Harbor + Partners) for the Centre Building at the LSE

- Nicola Rutt (Hawkins\Brown) for Here East.

Find out more about the shortlists here.