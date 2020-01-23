Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

W Forum: the W Awards shortlist in conversation

23 January, 2020

Join the discussion with architects shortlisted in the W Awards 2020 on Thursday 5 March at the Conway Hall

W forum grid

W forum grid

Ahead of the annual W Awards (formerly known as the Women in Architecture awards), The Architectural Review and the Architects’ Journal will celebrate the best design by female architects from around the world. Join the discussion with four emerging architects under the age of 45 shortlisted for the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture and four architects working in practice in the UK, shortlisted for the inaugural MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice.

W Forum

Thursday 5 March 6pm

Conway Hall, 25 Red Lion Square, London, WC1R 4RL

Tickets £10

Book your ticket here today!

Shortlisted architects include:

- Simona Della Rocca (BDR bureau)
- Mariam Kamara (Atelier Masomi)
- Stefanie Rhodes (Gatti Routh Rhodes)
- Francesca Torzo (Francesca Torzo Architetto)
- Emma Fairhurst (Collective Architecture) for Calton Hill City Observatory
- Alice Hamlin (Mole Architects) for Marmalade Lane
- Tracy Meller (Rogers Stirk Harbor + Partners) for the Centre Building at the LSE
- Nicola Rutt (Hawkins\Brown) for Here East.

Find out more about the shortlists here.

W Lunch 

Jane Drew Prize winner Yasmeen Lari and Ada Louise Huxtable Prize winner Beatriz Colomina will both be speaking at the W Lunch at Battersea Arts Centre on Friday 5 March, where the winners of the Moira Gemmill and MJ Long Prizes will be announced. Find out more and book your seat here.

You might also like...