A revealing sneak peek at the W Awards, held at Battersea Arts Centre in March 2020. Hear from judges including Eva Jiřičná and Oliver Wainwright, and find out why these awards are so important from this year’s winners Yasmeen Lari and Beatriz Colomina.

To find out more about the W Awards, click here. If you would like to join us and be a part of the W Programme, or would like to support this important cause, please email Jennifer.Pitt@emap.com