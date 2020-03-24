Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

Tracy Meller, Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners: ’Behind every starchitect is an army of people’

24 March, 2020

Tracy Meller, partner at Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners discusses Centre House at LSE, Richard Rogers, and why the age of the starchitect is over, after she was awarded the inaugural MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice 2020

You might also like...

  • Shortlist grid

    W Awards 2020 shortlists revealed

    21 January 2020

    This year’s shortlists for the Moira Gemmill Prize and the MJ Long Prize bring together architects under 45 from around the world and promote excellence in practice in the UK

  • Francesca-torzo-tracy-meller-w-awards-winners-gion-von-albertini-joas-souza

    The winners of the 2020 W Awards have been revealed

    6 March 2020

    Francesca Torzo has been declared the winner of the Moira Gemill Prize for Emerging Architecture, along with Mariam Kamara who has been Highly Commended, and Tracy Meller who has won the MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice

  • 1469 cover ar masculinities w awards copy

    AR March 2020 on Masculinities + W Awards

    24 February 2020

    Yasmeen Lari | Beatriz Colomina | Hawkins\Brown | Collective Architecture | Mole Architects | Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners | Atelier Masōmī | Francesca Torzo Architetto | BDR Bureau | Gatti Routh Rhodes | Svetlana Kana Radević | Joel Sanders | Typology: Gymnasium

  • Centre-building-rogers-stirk-harbour-lse-london-tracy-meller-architectural-review

    Step change: Centre Building, LSE in London, UK by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

    5 March 2020Catherine Slessor

    Winner of the MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice 2020: the Centre Building of the LSE, designed by a Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners team led by Tracy Meller, has given the London campus a new heart