Hélène Binet's angels: W Awards trophies 2020

Photographer and 2019 Ada Louise Huxtable Prize winner Hélène Binet gives us a sneak peek into her creative process for this year’s trophies

Last year, Madelon Vriesendorp, winner of the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize 2018, begun the tradition of designing and making the trophies for the W Awards (formerly the Women in Architecture awards) with her collection of four female torsos presented to the winners of the 2019 awards. One of the proud recipients included photographer Hélène Binet, who was awarded the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize 2019, who was duly tasked with designing the creations for this year’s winners.

W awards helene binet trophy 8945 Source: Géraldine Recker

Helene binet last page architectural review Source: Hélène Binet Photographs from Binet’s Levitation series were chosen by Binet and the AR editorial team

This year’s trophies take the form of photographs from Binet’s Levitation series, which capture the angels of Ponte Sant’Angelo in Rome. The series of photographs captures the frozen softness of the angels, fluid in both their rippling folds of stone and ambiguous gender identity. The four photographs were carefully chosen in collaboration with the AR editorial team at Binet’s studios in London. The process of comparing test prints of different finishes was captured in Binet’s photograph commissioned for the cover of the AR March 2020 issue.

1469 cover ar masculinities w awards lo

W awards helene binet trophy 0047 edit Source: Géraldine Recker

Taking as inspiration her preoccupation with photography ‘you can hold in your hands’, the photographs are objects, Diasec-mounted and supported on small wooden stands. The stands were designed in collaboration with the AR editorial team and sculptor and maker Samuel Adams, inspired by Lina Bo Bardi’s glass easels created for the MASP in São Paulo in 1968, where a piece of glass is clasped at its base in concrete.

W awards helene binet trophy 8947 Source: Géraldine Recker

W awards helene binet trophy 0036 edit Source: Géraldine Recker

These trophies were presented to Yasmeen Lari and Beatriz Colomina, winners of the Jane Drew and Ada Louise Huxtable Prizes 2020 as well as Francesca Torzo, winner of the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture, and Tracy Meller of Roger Stirk Habour + Partners, winner of the inaugural MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice.

W awards 497 Ada Louise Huxtable Prize 2020 winner Beatriz Colomina accepting her award at the W Award Lunch at Battersea Arts Centre on 6 March 2020