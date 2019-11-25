The 2020 MIPIM/AR Future Project awards are now open for entries

Spanning 12 categories, the 18 th edition of the Future Project awards celebrates design and context excellence

The Architectural Review is delighted to launch the 2020 MIPIM/AR Future Project Awards. The awards, for projects at design or early construction stage, are run in conjunction with MIPIM, the annual property festival in Cannes, which attracts more than 20,000 international delegates.

This distinctive awards programme, which covers projects from across the world, concludes with an awards dinner in Cannes on Wednesday 11 March 2020.

Entries will be assessed by an international jury, chaired by AR Editorial Director Paul Finch. Full details of the jury will be announced shortly.

Entry Deadline: Friday 29 November 2019

Entry price: £599+VAT and there a 50% discount for subsequent entries.

Why Enter? All entries are published in the official MIPIM Architectural Review Future Projects catalogue.

The catalogue is distributed to all MIPIM delegates, maximising your exposure to potential clients. See the 2019 winners and view a preview of the 2018 catalogue here.

All winners receive one free pass to MIPIM worth £1840 (2050 Euros), and a complimentary awards dinner ticket.

Winning and commended architects are honoured at the official awards dinner, taking place at MIPIM, on Wednesday 11 March 2020. The ceremony is the biggest seated dinner at MIPIM. Last year’s attendees included architects, judges, the AR editorial team, property developers, clients, engineers and other professionals.

These are the only awards focused purely on future projects.

There are 12 categories covering most building types: Big urban projects; Civic & community; Cultural regeneration; Hotel & leisure; Mixed use; Office; Old and new; Regeneration masterplanning; Residential; Shopping; Sport and stadiums; and Tall buildings.

All entries are automatically eligible (free of charge) for the Sustainability Prize and the Judges’ Special Award.

Find out more and enter the awards now

Good luck!

Lead image: 2018 Winner: Shanghai Old Town Master Plan, Shanghai, China by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Client: Shanghai Planning Bureau