Roz Barr joins the AR New into Old judging panel

Roz Barr, who heads up her own practice known for its sensitive restoration and adaptive re-use projects, has been announced as a judge for the AR New into Old awards

Roz Barr Headshot

Established in 2010 Roz Barr Architects has gained a reputation for small projects, often interventions or examples of adaptive re-use – such as Doughty Mews in Bloomsbury, London; originally stables and now student accomodation, or working in Hatton Garden to reconfigure a bar and resturant into residential apartments. Their recent project of note at St Augustine’s Church in West London showed sensitive restoration and the introduction of new solutions into an old, historic space. Inherent in the practice is a strong sense of making, evident in their models and perhaps most internationally recognised in the shuttered silver birch facade of their 2012 competition entry for a new church in Våler, Norway (RBA came third).

Roz Barr has taught at the Architectural Association, London and the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London and is on the RIBA International Validation Panel for Education. Her practice was recently announced as winners of their largest job to date; the overhaul of the The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A)’s fashion gallery at its South Kensington home. They were selected ahead of Farshid Moussavi, Alison Brooks, 6a architects and others to reconfigure the museum’s Octagon Court (officially Gallery 40).

Rb st augustines 0168 Source: John Maclean The altar of St Augustine’s, Hammersmith, London

Launched in 2017, the New into Old awards recognise the imaginative appropriation of existing structures that offer buildings a new lease of life, from innovative insertions to ambitious adaptations. As the need for sustainable alternatives to building anew becomes increasingly urgent, the awards celebrate the creative ways buildings are adapted and remodelled to welcome new contemporary uses.

Regardless of programme, budget, site or scale, the AR is looking for projects completed in the last 5 years which have had their life extended by the insertion of new uses rather than demolition and replacement. All entries will be reviewed by the expert international judging panel which will choose a shortlist of up to six commended buildings. The judges’ six chosen schemes will all be visited by an independent critic before the judges choose a winner.

The AR New into Old awards are diverse and wide-ranging. Previous winners and finalists include Teget, O-office, Wingårdhs, Duggan Morris, Zaha Hadid Architects, and diederendirrix.