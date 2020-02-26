The winners of the 2020 MIPIM/AR Future Project Awards have been announced

Edge Technologies have been crowned the overall winner of the 2020 Future Project Awards for their Valley project in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Having also picked up the award in the Commercial Mixed Use category for their Valley project in Amsterdam, Edge Technologies have been declared the overall winners of the 2020 Future Project Awards. The design of the building is rooted in an ambition to transform the South Axis area, which over the last 20 years has become the main international business centre of Amsterdam. Contrasting the corporate history of the area with a residential future, the project hopes to develop a more diverse urban quarter for Zuidas.

This year’s judges included Christina Seilern of Studio Seilern Architects; Roger Zoglovitch, creative director of Solidspacer; Peter Stewart, architect and principal of Peter Stewart Consultancy; Jeremy Melvin, founder of Urbik; and Paul Finch, editorial director of The Architectural Review. The panel liked the fact that the programme for the Valley project is not simply about a building or even a series of mixed-use buildings, but about its contribution to a lively new urban quarter.

The Jeu d’Esprit award was won by EID Architecture for their work on the Panda Pavilions in Chengdu, China, and the Sustainability Prize was awarded to Nikken Sekkei for their W350 Plan in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.

Other award winners include STUDIO V Architecture, who won the New & Old category for their work on Silo City in Buffalo, New York; Arup received the award for Urban Infrastructure for their project for the transformation of Ulsoor Lake in Bangalore, India; and Grimshaw Architects were the winners of the Offices award for their work on 210 George Street in Sydney, Australia.

All the finalists in this year’s Future Project Awards have showcased outstanding examples of innovative architecture, responding successfully to the development brief and taking into consideration the full impact and contribution they will make on the communities around them.