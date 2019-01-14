Entries open for AR House 2019

Now in its tenth year, The Architectural Review is seeking the most innovative and creative houses in the world – enter the AR House awards now

The private house occupies a unique position in the history of architecture and human imagination. Beyond its core function of shelter, it is an object of fantasy, a source of delight, a talisman and a testing ground. Now in its tenth year, AR House recognises originality and excellence in the design of dwellings. The house – a key rite of passage for architects – offers the potential for genuine innovation and is critical to the ferment and crystallisation of new ideas.

The AR is looking for projects built in the last five years. Perfection is not required: we’re seeking future-leading, ingenious and inventive ideas that push the type forward, whatever the scale and construction cost. This is your chance to be recognised on the global stage as a leading designer of exceptional house projects.

AR House awards 2019 Early bird discount deadline: Friday 1 March Click here to find out more and apply today

Edit (15)editnew Last year’s winner, the Habitat for Orphan Girls in Iran by ZAV Architects

All entries will be reviewed by the expert international judging panel which will choose a shortlist of up to sixteen houses, of which six finalists will be visited by an AR critic before the winner is selected by the judges. Winning and commended projects will be featured in the AR’s July/August double issue and all shortlisted projects will be promoted on the AR website to over a million readers worldwide.

Pic03 exterior oki Vo Trong Nghia Architects’ Binh house was highly commended in the AR House awards 2018

The AR House awards are diverse and wide-ranging. Last year the AR House winner was the Habitat for Orphan Girls in Iran by ZAV Architects, described by our judges as ‘atypical’ and ‘brave’, while Vo Trong Nghia Architects’ Binh House in Ho Chi Minh City was highly commended and described by judge Amin Taha as ‘an inspiring experiment’ alongside Schemata Architects’ house in Noboeka, Japan, a project which ‘gave new life to a structure without value’. Other previous winners include an anti-seismic prototype by Edward Ng, Li Wan, Xinan Chi at Hong Kong University, Cosmic in Osaka by UID Architects, and Fayland House by David Chipperfield Architects.