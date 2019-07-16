Ricardo Bofill announced as judge for the AR New Into Old awards 2019

2q 2 1440x910

Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill founded his practice in 1963, housed since the ’70s in La Fábrica – a re-purposed cement factory in Sant Just Desvern on the outskirts of Barcelona. The eight surviving silos that once hosted a stream of workmen and heavy machinery now house both Bofill’s private residence and the offices of Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura (RBTA) – as well as spaces for exhibitions and concerts. Since initial remodelling was completed in 1975, the site – originally home to more than 30 silos – has undergone subsequent additions and subtractions as Bofill plays with its poetry, composing a successful, and evolving, experiment in repurposing space. Bofill calls La Fábrica a ‘ruin that has been remade and restructured’, appropriate for nearly any use.

Carbonell mg 4547 8 9 tonemapped Ricardo Bofill’s home and practice office, La Fábrica, started life as a cement factory

RBTA has since completed substantial retrofit work in the formerly industrial Prague district of Karolin. Since 1999 several large office projects have been completed by the practice within old industrial buildings of the area as part of a plan of urban regeneration and new development, including the restructuring of a former industrial plant in 2000, the adaptive reuse of a 20th century boiler factory for the publishing house Economia in 2013, and the neighbouring addition Forum Karlin, completed in 2014.

AR New into Old awards 2019 Click here to find out more and apply today Earlybird deadline: Enter by 26 July and save £50 Deadline: 6 September 2019

Launched in 2017, the New into Old awards recognise the imaginative appropriation of existing structures that offer buildings a new lease of life, from innovative insertions to ambitious adaptations. As the need for sustainable alternatives to building anew becomes increasingly urgent, the awards celebrate the creative ways buildings are adapted and remodelled to welcome new contemporary uses.

Regardless of programme, budget, site or scale, the AR is looking for projects completed in the last 5 years which have had their life extended by the insertion of new uses rather than demolition and replacement. All entries will be reviewed by the expert international judging panel which will choose a shortlist of up to six commended buildings. The judges’ six chosen schemes will all be visited by an independent critic before the judges choose a winner.

The AR New into Old awards are diverse and wide-ranging. Previous winners and finalists include Teget, O-office, Wingårdhs, Duggan Morris, Zaha Hadid Architects, and diederendirrix.