AR New into Old awards open now

‘Our duty is to give buildings a new lease of life’, Carlo Scarpa once said, ‘so that they may be able to live today and tomorrow’. As the need for sustainable alternatives to building anew becomes increasingly urgent, the AR New into Old awards celebrate the creative ways buildings are adapted and remodelled to welcome new contemporary uses. Launched in 2017, the awards recognise the imaginative appropriation of existing structures that offer buildings a new lease of life, from innovative insertions to ambitious adaptations.

014 caritas melle

041 caritas melle De Vylder Vinck Taillieu’s Caritas psychiatric centre in Melle, Ghent. Image: Filip Dujardin

Regardless of programme, budget, site or scale, the AR is looking for projects completed in the last 5 years which have had their life extended by the insertion of new uses rather than demolition and replacement. All entries will be reviewed by the expert international judging panel which will choose a shortlist of up to six commended buildings. The judges’ six chosen schemes will all be visited by an independent critic before the judges choose a winner.

The AR New into Old awards are diverse and wide-ranging. Previous winners and finalists include Teget, O-office, Wingårdhs, Duggan Morris, Zaha Hadid Architects, and diederendirrix.