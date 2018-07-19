Giancarlo Mazzanti to judge the AR Library awards

The founder and principal of El Equipo de Mazzanti will be judging this year’s inaugural AR Library awards

El Equipo de Mazzanti is an architecture practice focused on urban transformation and based in Bogotá, currently collaborating with Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners on a mixed-use development in the Colombian capital. Mazzanti’s work is socially-conscious, actively seeking to create links between architectural object and wider context: public space, community life, and infrastructure networks.

The three black monolithic volumes he designed atop the Santo Domingo hill for the Parque Biblioteca España remain the symbol of Medellin’s urban transformation. Built 11 years ago, this ‘Library Park’ was the first instalment in a series of projects combining educational facilities and public space in the city’s most deprived and dangerous neighbourhoods.

Giancarlo mazzanti library medellin biblioteca españa Sitting atop the Santo Domingo hill, the Biblioteca España has the iconic presence of a religious statue, overlooking the city in the valley down below – click here to read more about the project

Mazzanti has lectured globally and taught at Princeton University, the Harvard GSD and Columbia. His work has been recognised with numerous awards, including the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture in Paris as well as prizes received at the XX Colombian Architecture Biennial, the Panamerican Architecture Biennial, and the Ibero-American Biennial.

