AR Library shortlist revealed

A shortlist of 15 exciting and creative libraries and other buildings for books from across the world has been selected by our panel of judges including Clare Wright, Giancarlo Mazzanti and Demetri Porphyrios
We are delighted to reveal the 15 projects shortlisted for the AR Library awards. The shortlist was selected by our panel of judges, which includes Clare Wright, co-founder of Wright & Wright Architects, Giancarlo Mazzanti, the founder and principal of El Equipo de Mazzanti, and Demetri Porphyrios, the founder of Porphyrios Associates.
AR Awards celebrate creativity related to a building type or subject area. This year we were seeking out the best libraries (and other buildings for books) completed anywhere in the world since January 2013. Libraries could be for private or public clients, and at scales ranging from the domestic to designs for national institutions (government, universities). Other book-related buildings could include bookshops, bookstores with additional facilities, and book repositories.
The winning project along with any highly commended projects and finalists will be announced and published in the AR December/January issue at the end of the year.
International in scope and propositional in outlook, the AR Awards commend and celebrate design excellence and innovation across a range of building types. The Architectural Review is at the heart of global architecture and this exciting awards programme seeks out transformative, leading-edge projects from around the world.
The AR Library shortlist
Librairie Avant-Garde, by AZL Architects
Source: Hou Bowen
Green Square Library and Plaza, by Stewart Hollenstein
Source: Julien Lanoo
Science Museum Library and Research Centre, by Coffey Architects
Source: Tim Soar
The Pinch Library and Community Center, by Olivier Ottevaere and John Lin / The University of Hong Kong
Lattice-pod, Kyoto, by Kazuya Morita Architecture Studio
Source: Nobutada Omote
NRW State Archive, in Duisberg, Germany, by Ortner & Ortner Baukunst
Source: Mario Brand
Dokk1, in Aarhus, Denmark, by Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
Source: Adam Mørk
Jinyu Community Library, in Changsha, Hunan, China, by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Source: Shen Zhonghai
Maya Somaiya Library, in Kopargaon, Maharashtra, India, by Sameep Padora & Associates
Source: Edmund Sumner
More Than Just a Library, Kiriminoen Village, Siem Reap, Cambodia, by IX Architects
Source: Courtesy of the architect
Carr Cotter Naessens
Source: Dennis Gilbert
Mulan Weichang Visitors Centre, in Hebei, China, by Zhang Haiao / HDD
Source: Su Shengliang
Bezayıt State Library, in Istanbul, Turkey, by Tabanlıoğlu Architects
Source: Emre Dörter
Education Centre Erasmus MC, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, by Kaan Architecten
Source: FG + SG
CTLES Archive extension, in Paris, France, by Antonini + Darmon
Source: Pierre L’Excellent
