AR Library shortlist revealed

10 December, 2018

Full screenLibrary grid

A shortlist of 15 exciting and creative libraries and other buildings for books from across the world has been selected by our panel of judges including Clare Wright, Giancarlo Mazzanti and Demetri Porphyrios

We are delighted to reveal the 15 projects shortlisted for the AR Library awards. The shortlist was selected by our panel of judges, which includes Clare Wright, co-founder of Wright & Wright Architects, Giancarlo Mazzanti, the founder and principal of El Equipo de Mazzanti, and Demetri Porphyrios, the founder of Porphyrios Associates.

AR Awards celebrate creativity related to a building type or subject area. This year we were seeking out the best libraries (and other buildings for books) completed anywhere in the world since January 2013. Libraries could be for private or public clients, and at scales ranging from the domestic to designs for national institutions (government, universities). Other book-related buildings could include bookshops, bookstores with additional facilities, and book repositories. 

The winning project along with any highly commended projects and finalists will be announced and published in the AR December/January issue at the end of the year. 

International in scope and propositional in outlook, the AR Awards commend and celebrate design excellence and innovation across a range of building types. The Architectural Review is at the heart of global architecture and this exciting awards programme seeks out transformative, leading-edge projects from around the world.

The AR Library shortlist

12 terraced reading space

Librairie Avant-Garde, by AZL Architects

Source: Hou Bowen

Librairie Avant-Garde, in Tonglu, Zhejiang, China, by AZL Architects

Green square library and plaza view west across the plaza at dusk julien lanoo (photographer)

Green Square Library and Plaza, by Stewart Hollenstein

Source: Julien Lanoo

Green Square Library and Plaza, in Sydney, Australia, by Stewart Hollenstein

Coffey architects science museum library photo by tim soar (6) web

Science Museum Library and Research Centre, by Coffey Architects

Source: Tim Soar

Science Museum Library and Research Centre, in London, UK, by Coffey Architects

Pinch 4 roof

The Pinch Library and Community Center, by Olivier Ottevaere and John Lin / The University of Hong Kong

The Pinch Library and Community Center, in Shuanghe Village, Yunnan, China, by Olivier Ottevaere and John Lin / The University of Hong Kong

Omp0261

Lattice-pod, Kyoto, by Kazuya Morita Architecture Studio

Source: Nobutada Omote

Lattice-pod, Kyoto, by Kazuya Morita Architecture Studio

Mario brand landesarchiv nrw o&o page 05 image 0001

NRW State Archive, in Duisberg, Germany, by Ortner & Ortner Baukunst

Source: Mario Brand

NRW State Archive, in Duisberg, Germany, by Ortner & Ortner Baukunst

Dokk1 image by adam mørk 15

Dokk1, in Aarhus, Denmark, by Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

Source: Adam Mørk

Dokk1, in Aarhus, Denmark, by Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

如恩 缇香书院 049

Jinyu Community Library, in Changsha, Hunan, China, by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Source: Shen Zhonghai

Jinyu Community Library, in Changsha, Hunan, China, by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Spa edmund sumner lib 0064

Maya Somaiya Library, in Kopargaon, Maharashtra, India, by Sameep Padora & Associates

Source: Edmund Sumner

Maya Somaiya Library, in Kopargaon, Maharashtra, India, by Sameep Padora & Associates

 

Poster 1 1024x688

More Than Just a Library, Kiriminoen Village, Siem Reap, Cambodia, by IX Architects

Source: Courtesy of the architect

More Than Just a Library, in Kiriminoen Village, Siem Reap, Cambodia, by IX Architects

Dgil 0161 0003

Carr Cotter Naessens

Source: Dennis Gilbert

DLR LexIcon, in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland, by Carr Cotter & Naessens Architects

7t2a8333副本

Mulan Weichang Visitors Centre, in Hebei, China, by Zhang Haiao / HDD

Source: Su Shengliang

Mulan Weichang Visitors Centre, in Hebei, China, by Zhang Haiao / HDD

05 book shelves emre dörter

Bezayıt State Library, in Istanbul, Turkey, by Tabanlıoğlu Architects

Source: Emre Dörter

Bezayıt State Library, in Istanbul, Turkey, by Tabanlıoğlu Architects

 

Photo courtesy of fernando guerra fg+sg (3)

Education Centre Erasmus MC, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, by Kaan Architecten

Source: FG + SG

Education Centre Erasmus MC, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, by KAAN Architecten

Pierrelexcellent antoninidarmon ctles 07

CTLES Archive extension, in Paris, France, by Antonini + Darmon

Source: Pierre L’Excellent

CTLES Archive extension, in Paris, France, by Antonini + Darmon

The winner will be revealed in the AR December 2018 / January 2019 issue

