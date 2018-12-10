AR Library shortlist revealed

A shortlist of 15 exciting and creative libraries and other buildings for books from across the world has been selected by our panel of judges including Clare Wright, Giancarlo Mazzanti and Demetri Porphyrios

We are delighted to reveal the 15 projects shortlisted for the AR Library awards. The shortlist was selected by our panel of judges, which includes Clare Wright, co-founder of Wright & Wright Architects, Giancarlo Mazzanti, the founder and principal of El Equipo de Mazzanti, and Demetri Porphyrios, the founder of Porphyrios Associates.

AR Awards celebrate creativity related to a building type or subject area. This year we were seeking out the best libraries (and other buildings for books) completed anywhere in the world since January 2013. Libraries could be for private or public clients, and at scales ranging from the domestic to designs for national institutions (government, universities). Other book-related buildings could include bookshops, bookstores with additional facilities, and book repositories.

The winning project along with any highly commended projects and finalists will be announced and published in the AR December/January issue at the end of the year.

International in scope and propositional in outlook, the AR Awards commend and celebrate design excellence and innovation across a range of building types. The Architectural Review is at the heart of global architecture and this exciting awards programme seeks out transformative, leading-edge projects from around the world.

The AR Library shortlist

Librairie Avant-Garde, by AZL Architects Source: Hou Bowen Librairie Avant-Garde, in Tonglu, Zhejiang, China, by AZL Architects

Green Square Library and Plaza, by Stewart Hollenstein Source: Julien Lanoo Green Square Library and Plaza, in Sydney, Australia, by Stewart Hollenstein

Science Museum Library and Research Centre, by Coffey Architects Source: Tim Soar Science Museum Library and Research Centre, in London, UK, by Coffey Architects

The Pinch Library and Community Center, by Olivier Ottevaere and John Lin / The University of Hong Kong The Pinch Library and Community Center, in Shuanghe Village, Yunnan, China, by Olivier Ottevaere and John Lin / The University of Hong Kong

Lattice-pod, Kyoto, by Kazuya Morita Architecture Studio Source: Nobutada Omote Lattice-pod, Kyoto, by Kazuya Morita Architecture Studio

NRW State Archive, in Duisberg, Germany, by Ortner & Ortner Baukunst Source: Mario Brand NRW State Archive, in Duisberg, Germany, by Ortner & Ortner Baukunst

Dokk1, in Aarhus, Denmark, by Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects Source: Adam Mørk Dokk1, in Aarhus, Denmark, by Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

Jinyu Community Library, in Changsha, Hunan, China, by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office Source: Shen Zhonghai Jinyu Community Library, in Changsha, Hunan, China, by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Maya Somaiya Library, in Kopargaon, Maharashtra, India, by Sameep Padora & Associates Source: Edmund Sumner Maya Somaiya Library, in Kopargaon, Maharashtra, India, by Sameep Padora & Associates

More Than Just a Library, Kiriminoen Village, Siem Reap, Cambodia, by IX Architects Source: Courtesy of the architect More Than Just a Library, in Kiriminoen Village, Siem Reap, Cambodia, by IX Architects

Carr Cotter Naessens Source: Dennis Gilbert DLR LexIcon, in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland, by Carr Cotter & Naessens Architects

Mulan Weichang Visitors Centre, in Hebei, China, by Zhang Haiao / HDD Source: Su Shengliang Mulan Weichang Visitors Centre, in Hebei, China, by Zhang Haiao / HDD

Bezayıt State Library, in Istanbul, Turkey, by Tabanlıoğlu Architects Source: Emre Dörter Bezayıt State Library, in Istanbul, Turkey, by Tabanlıoğlu Architects

Education Centre Erasmus MC, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, by Kaan Architecten Source: FG + SG Education Centre Erasmus MC, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, by KAAN Architecten

CTLES Archive extension, in Paris, France, by Antonini + Darmon Source: Pierre L’Excellent CTLES Archive extension, in Paris, France, by Antonini + Darmon