Ten years of AR Houses in all shapes and sizes

To mark a decade of the AR House awards, we remember past winners and commended projects

Now in its tenth year, the AR House awards are diverse and wide-ranging, often branching beyond the traditional remit of the dwelling. AR House recognises originality and excellence in the design of dwellings of all types, budgets and locations. The house is a key rite of passage for architects, offering the potential for innovation and the opportunity to ferment and crystallise new ideas.

Many winning and commended projects are traditional single dwellings, located in a variety of geographical locations and climates. Highly commended in 2018, Vo Trong Nghia Architects’ Binh House is a single dwelling located in the suburbs of Ho Chi Minh City. Designed for three generations of the same family and integrating vegetation into its architecture, the project was described by judge Amin Taha as ‘an inspiring experiment’. Hytte Lille Arøya on the other hand, is a summer house built on a remote Norwegian island by Lund Hagem Architects and was highly commended in 2017. The house is ‘both a part of the landscape and a human-made installation to celebrate it’.

Pic03 exterior oki Source: Hiroyuki Oki Binh House in Vietnam by Vo Trong Nghia Architects was highly commended in 2017

H9a4798 reduced Source: Anne-Stine Johnsbråten Hytte Lille Arøya was also highly commended in 2017

The surrounding landscape in which a house sits often forms an integral part of its design: turning the house typology upside down, the Inverted House Japan by Oslo School of Architecture and Design with Kengo Kuma and highly commended in AR House 2017, subverts conventional ideas about houses by embracing rather than sheltering from the elements. A very different house but equally wedded to its rural landscape, David Chipperfield Architects’ Fayland House in Buckinghamshire is a radical new take on the English country house and named the winner of AR House 2015.

Martin holtkamp 170530 075555 226 Source: Martin Holtkamp Kengo Kuma and students at the Oslo School of Architecture were highly commended in AR House 2017

01 fayland house rik nys David Chipperfield’s Fayland House won AR House in 2016

Not all homes recognised by the AR House awards are new buildings: Schemata Architects’ house in Noboeka, Japan, was a project which ‘gave new life to a structure without value’, highly commended in AR House 2018. A rare example of adaptive reuse in a country renowned for rebuilding rather than recycling houses, the project demonstrates how homes can be built into existing structures.

Nbnh 110 dc32390 s Source: Takumi Ota Also highly commended last year was Schemata Architects’ house in Nobeoka

In 2017, the AR House award was won by an anti-seismic prototype by Edward Ng, Li Wan, Xinan Chi at Hong Kong University. In the wake of a devastating earthquake in Ludian County, China, concrete and brick were sidelined in favour of traditional rammed-earth construction to generate a prototype for future dwellings in the area.

01 low 2tc Source: Courtesy of the architects This anti-seismic prototype won the AR House awards in 2017

But perhaps most provocatively, last year’s AR House winner was the Habitat for Orphan Girls in Iran by ZAV Architects – a girls’ orphanage set in the foothills of Iran’s Zagros Mountains, described by our judges as ‘atypical’ and ‘brave’. As the architect Mohamadreza Ghodousi explained, ‘by advancing an alternative, we hope that this can be a future prototype for new forms of domesticity and more broadly, new ways of thinking about family.’



Re edit (53) 2 Habitat for Orphan Girls in Iran by ZAV Architects was announced the winner of AR House 2018