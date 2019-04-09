Takeshi Hayatsu joins judging panel for tenth year of AR House awards

Ar house takero hayatsu

Takeshi Hayatsu is a Japanese architect practicing in London. After working at David Chipperfield Architects, Haworth Tompkins and 6a Architects, Hayatsu established his own practice Hayatsu Architects in 2017. Current projects include ‘The Road‘, a public realm project in Coniston in the Lake District in association with Grizedale Arts, a family home in Hampstead, and a home and arts space in south London for the artist Eduardo Padilha. Recent work includes installations at Hauser & Wirth Somerset, the Barbican Centre and Dorich House Museum and ongoing collaborations with The Community Brain.

AR House awards 2019 Click here to find out more and apply today (extended deadline 12 April)

Ar house takeshi hayatsu seminar house pavilion The Seminar House Pavilion (2016) designed and built with the architecture students from Kingston University, in collaboration with Simon Jones for Dorich House Museum

Ar house the road takeshi hayatsu Hayatsu Architects have collaborated with Grizedale Arts in the Lake District on an ongoing public realm project, including a community bread oven and information kiosk

Fujimori and takeshi hayatsu In collaboration with Terunobu Fujimori, Hayatsu Architects designed and built the teahouse and garden for The Japanese House exhibition at Barbican Centre with students from Kingston University

As a director at 6a Architects, Hayatsu helped to design and deliver the award-winning Raven Row Gallery in Spitalfields, South London Gallery and Fire Station in Peckham, Coastal House in Devon, and Cowan Court in Cambridge.

Hayatsu currently teaches at Central Saint Martins and Kingston University, his research focusing on craft, material, both traditional and contemporary building techniques and self-build for community engagement.

Takeshi Hayatsu joins Beate Hølmebakk and Stephen Taylor on this year’s AR House awards jury.

The private house occupies a unique position in the history of architecture and human imagination. Beyond its core function of shelter, it is an object of fantasy, a source of delight, a talisman and a testing ground. The AR House awards are looking for projects built in the last five years, that exhibit ingenious and inventive ideas that push the type forward, at any scale or construction cost. This is your chance to be recognised on the global stage as a leading designer of exceptional house projects.



All entries will be reviewed by the expert international judging panel which will choose a shortlist of up to sixteen houses, of which six finalists will be visited by an AR critic before the winner is selected by the judges. Winning and commended projects will be featured in the AR’s July/August double issue and all shortlisted projects will be promoted on the AR website to over a million readers worldwide.



The AR House awards are diverse and wide-ranging. Last year the AR House winner was the Habitat for Orphan Girls in Iran by ZAV Architects, described by our judges as ‘atypical’ and ‘brave’, while Vo Trong Nghia Architects’ Binh House in Ho Chi Minh City was highly commended and described by judge Amin Taha as ‘an inspiring experiment’ alongside Schemata Architects’ house in Noboeka, Japan, a project which ‘gave new life to a structure without value’. Other previous winners include an anti-seismic prototype by Edward Ng, Li Wan, Xinan Chi at Hong Kong University, Cosmic in Osaka by UID Architects, and Fayland House by David Chipperfield Architects.