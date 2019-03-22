Stephen Taylor joins the jury for the AR House awards

St portrait

Stephen Taylor founded his practice in Shoreditch, East London, in 1993, and has become a renowned practitioner and lecturer in the fields of masterplanning and housing design.

Over more than 25 years he has considered the problem of housing, in built work and unrealised projects, from the scale of a back extension to that of a masterplan. Using ordinary and traditional materials, the practice creates buildings that have visual, spatial and emotional weight to ‘reinvent London’s character, whether on a constricted inner-city site or a more leafy suburb’, as for the two town houses he designed in north London – read more about the project here.

Other projects previously published in the AR include the cowshed and haybarn at Shatwell Farm and the Stadsblok Cadix housing block in Antwerp, Belgium.

1373254 gallery1 Source: David Grandorge Two Town Houses, Stroud Green, north London, by Stephen Taylor Architects, 2014

Taylor has worked as a consultant to the London Development Agency as a member of their Design Advisors Panel and as a member of the Newham and Harrow Design Review Panels. His work has been recognised with awards, including previously being named AYA Housing Architect of the Year and Masterplanning Architect of the Year. He was appointed by the GLA as part of the team that are updating the Housing Design SPG for the new London Plan.



He lectures on architecture and urban design throughout Europe and is currently a postgraduate unit master at the CASS School of Art, Architecture and Design, where he has taught since 2007.

AR House awards 2019 Click here to find out more and apply today (deadline 29 March)

The private house occupies a unique position in the history of architecture and human imagination. Beyond its core function of shelter, it is an object of fantasy, a source of delight, a talisman and a testing ground. Now in its tenth year, AR House recognises originality and excellence in the design of dwellings. The house – a key rite of passage for architects – offers the potential for genuine innovation and is critical to the ferment and crystallisation of new ideas.

The AR is looking for projects built in the last five years. Perfection is not required: we’re seeking future-leading, ingenious and inventive ideas that push the type forward, whatever the scale and construction cost. This is your chance to be recognised on the global stage as a leading designer of exceptional house projects.

All entries will be reviewed by the expert international judging panel which will choose a shortlist of up to sixteen houses, of which six finalists will be visited by an AR critic before the winner is selected by the judges. Winning and commended projects will be featured in the AR’s July/August double issue and all shortlisted projects will be promoted on the AR website to over a million readers worldwide.

The AR House awards are diverse and wide-ranging. Last year the AR House winner was the Habitat for Orphan Girls in Iran by ZAV Architects, described by our judges as ‘atypical’ and ‘brave’, while Vo Trong Nghia Architects’ Binh House in Ho Chi Minh City was highly commended and described by judge Amin Taha as ‘an inspiring experiment’ alongside Schemata Architects’ house in Noboeka, Japan, a project which ‘gave new life to a structure without value’. Other previous winners include an anti-seismic prototype by Edward Ng, Li Wan, Xinan Chi at Hong Kong University, Cosmic in Osaka by UID Architects, and Fayland House by David Chipperfield Architects.