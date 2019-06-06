Your browser is no longer supported

Shortlist for the AR House awards 2019 announced

6 June, 2019

Full screenAr house 2019 grid

This year’s shortlist of 15 projects include houses from the UK, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Mexico, China, Australia and Japan

The private house occupies a unique position in both the history of architecture and human imagination. Beyond its core function of shelter, it is an object of fantasy, a source of delight, a talisman and a testing ground.

AR House recognises innovation and excellence in the design of dwellings. As the one commission that virtually all architects tackle at some stage in their careers, the house is still an important rite of passage for young designers. Offering the potential for genuine innovation, it remains critical to the ferment and crystallisation of new architectural ideas.

This year’s judging panel included the London-based Japanese architect Takeshi Hayatsu, co-founder of Norwegian practice Manthey Kula, Beate Hølmebakk, and British architect Stephen Taylor. Over 200 entries were received from around the globe and considered by the judges, who were looking for ingenious and pioneering houses that seek to push the type forward. 

Stephen Taylor asserted that the shortlist should express more than ‘just a glossary of style or high taste’. Takeshi Hayatsu commented that he was ‘looking for something new or critical, that does more than just borrow someone else’s idea’, Beate Hølmebakk agreeing that this could come in the form of ‘even a small piece of innovation’, adding that she was interested in ‘spatial quality over object quality’. 

The winner and commended projects will be announced online in early July and published in the July/August issue of The Architectural Review.

AR House awards shortlist

02 casa volta ae ∏sergio l¢pez

Casa Volta in Puerto Escondido, Mexico by Ambrosi Etchegaray. Photograph by Sergio López

01partial exterior view ©yao li

Song House in Shanghai, China by AZL Architects. Photograph by Yao Li

15110p stcugat josé hevia 1

Casa St Cugat in St Cugat del Vallès, Spain by Camps Felip Arquitecturia. Photograph by José Hevia

Michelbonvin encorehamra 02

Hamra studio residence in Gotland, Sweden by Collectif Encore. Photograph by Michel Bonvin

A house in a garden 81 hollybrook grove 001 david grandorge

81 Hollybrook Grove House in Dublin, Republic of Ireland by David Leech

Hawthorn 0010 ben hosking

Hawthorn House in Melbourne, Australia by Edition Office. Photograph by Ben Hosking

Krsk 106

House in Kamitomii, Kurashiki, Japan by General Design Co. Photograph by Daici Ano

Gba gh a edmund sumner 0016

House in a Garden in London, UK by Gianni Botsford Architects. Photograph by Edmund Sumner

Hugh strange talfourd road dg 45 adj

Photographer’s House in London, UK by Hugh Strange Architects. Photograph by David Grandorge

00 0930

Strip House in Aichi, Japan by Kochi Architect’s Studio. Photograph by Kazuyasu Kochi

Cloister house 01 ©givlio aristide

Cloister House in Perth, Australia by MORQ. Photograph by Givlio Aristide

Long house autumn 1101 shantanu starick

The Longhouse in Daylesford, Australia by Partners Hill. Photograph by Shantanu Starick

01

Cut in Koganecho, Yokohama, Japan by Persimmon Hills Architects. Photograph by Kenta Hasegawa

002

Loop Terrace in Kobe, Japan by Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates. Photograph by Toshiyuki Yano

Casa de piedra exterior 01 luis asín

Casa de Piedra in Cáceres, Spain by Tuñón Arquitectos. Photograph by Luis Asín

