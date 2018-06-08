Shortlist for the AR House awards 2018 announced

This year’s shortlist of 16 projects include houses from the UK, Ireland, Spain, Scandinavia, Canada, Latin America, Iran, Vietnam, India, Nepal and Japan
The private house occupies a unique position in both the history of architecture and human imagination. Beyond its core function of shelter, it is an object of fantasy, a source of delight, a talisman and a testing ground.
AR House recognises innovation and excellence in the design of dwellings. As the one commission that virtually all architects tackle at some stage in their careers, the house is still an important rite of passage for young designers. Offering the potential for genuine innovation, it remains critical to the ferment and crystallisation of new architectural ideas.
This year’s judging panel included the Chilean architect Mathias Klotz, Belgium-based architect Marie-José van Hee and British architect Amin Taha. Over 200 entries were received from around the globe and considered by the judges, who were looking for ingenious and future-leading houses that seek to push the type forward.
‘Should a house be more about an idea than about the home?’, challenged Klotz, while Marie-José van Hee ‘was looking more at the process, than the architecture’. Amin Taha believed it was important to look for ‘an exemplar of structural elegance’, and questioned whether ‘the tradition of acknowledging political emergency housing’ should be continued in this year’s AR House shortlist.
The winner and commended projects will be announced online at the end of the month and published in the July/August issue of The Architectural Review.
AR House awards shortlist
Casa IV, Spain by Mesura
Pg499 90
Casa Bruma, Mexico by Fernanda Canales
12
81 Hollybrook Grove, Republic of Ireland by David Leech Architects
A house in a garden 81 hollybrook grove 001
Habitat for Orphan Girls, Iran by ZAV Architects
4.view from the west north two khansaris wear black hijab soroush majidi
Binh House, Vietnam by Vo Trong Nghia Architects
Pic03 exterior oki
Planar House, Brazil by Studio MK27
Feature image
Kokoon, Finland by the Aalto University Wood Program
Tuomasuusheimo 160915 kokoon 019
Långharen, Sweden by Kjellander Sjöberg
Kjellander sjoberg langharen house 1 johan eldrot
House at Lake Rupanco, Chile by Squella Architects
Rh 08
House in Nobeoka, Japan by Schemata Architects
Nbnh 115 dc32440 s
Mylla, Norway by Mork Ulnes Architects
Myllahouse photobybrucedamonte 29
Kew House, United Kingdom by McLaren Excell
Mek 1042 mxl edit 2
La Diana, Spain by CRÜ Studio
Ag
Kaleka House, India by Matra Architects
01 entrance view
Townships Farmhouse, Canada by LAMAS
Northhatleyfarmhouse 0893 b
Rebuilt Nepal by Hsieh Ying Chun and Atelier-3
Img 2710