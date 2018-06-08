Shortlist for the AR House awards 2018 announced

The private house occupies a unique position in both the history of architecture and human imagination. Beyond its core function of shelter, it is an object of fantasy, a source of delight, a talisman and a testing ground.

AR House recognises innovation and excellence in the design of dwellings. As the one commission that virtually all architects tackle at some stage in their careers, the house is still an important rite of passage for young designers. Offering the potential for genuine innovation, it remains critical to the ferment and crystallisation of new architectural ideas.

This year’s judging panel included the Chilean architect Mathias Klotz, Belgium-based architect Marie-José van Hee and British architect Amin Taha. Over 200 entries were received from around the globe and considered by the judges, who were looking for ingenious and future-leading houses that seek to push the type forward.

‘Should a house be more about an idea than about the home?’, challenged Klotz, while Marie-José van Hee ‘was looking more at the process, than the architecture’. Amin Taha believed it was important to look for ‘an exemplar of structural elegance’, and questioned whether ‘the tradition of acknowledging political emergency housing’ should be continued in this year’s AR House shortlist.

The winner and commended projects will be announced online at the end of the month and published in the July/August issue of The Architectural Review.

AR House awards shortlist

Casa IV, Spain by Mesura

Pg499 90 Photograph: Pedro Pegenaute

Casa Bruma, Mexico by Fernanda Canales

12 Photograph: Rafael Gamo

81 Hollybrook Grove, Republic of Ireland by David Leech Architects

A house in a garden 81 hollybrook grove 001 Photograph: David Grandorge

Habitat for Orphan Girls, Iran by ZAV Architects

4.view from the west north two khansaris wear black hijab soroush majidi Photograph: Soroush Majidi

Binh House, Vietnam by Vo Trong Nghia Architects

Pic03 exterior oki Photo: Hiroyuki Oki

Planar House, Brazil by Studio MK27

Feature image Photograph: Fernando Guerra

Kokoon, Finland by the Aalto University Wood Program

Tuomasuusheimo 160915 kokoon 019 Photograph: Tuomas Uusheimo

Långharen, Sweden by Kjellander Sjöberg

Kjellander sjoberg langharen house 1 johan eldrot Photograph: Johan Eldrot

House at Lake Rupanco, Chile by Squella Architects

Rh 08 Photograph: Magdalena Squella / Germán Squella

House in Nobeoka, Japan by Schemata Architects

Nbnh 115 dc32440 s Photograph: Takumi Ota

Mylla, Norway by Mork Ulnes Architects

Myllahouse photobybrucedamonte 29 Photograph: Bruce Damonte

Kew House, United Kingdom by McLaren Excell

Mek 1042 mxl edit 2 Photograph: Simone Bossi

La Diana, Spain by CRÜ Studio

Ag Photograph: Adrià Goula

Kaleka House, India by Matra Architects

01 entrance view Photograph: Sunil Jain

Townships Farmhouse, Canada by LAMAS

Northhatleyfarmhouse 0893 b Photograph: Stéphane Groleau / Laetitia Boudaud

Rebuilt Nepal by Hsieh Ying Chun and Atelier-3