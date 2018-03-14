Mathias Klotz to judge the AR House awards

Throughout his career Mathias Klotz has combined projects run from his studio with academic work. Klotz’s work is strongly rooted in modern architecture and has developed a distinctive language with its own themes and typologies. Some of his house projects are the Ponce House, a two floating volumes and semi-buried basement house built in Buenos Aires in 2002; the Raul House, an austere and pragmatic core house built in Chile in 2007 and the Valtocado House, a simple, single volume house built in 2012 that looks out onto the African coast from the Costa del Sol in Spain.



Regarding academic work, he has led numerous workshops for both undergraduate and graduate students in universities in Chile and overseas. He is since 2003 Dean of the Faculty of Architecture, Art and Design at the Universidad Diego Portales in Santiago, Chile.



Mathias Klotz has won international recognition in numerous publications, speeches and exhibitions, and among the awards and honours he has won are the Green Good Design Award with the UDP Central Library, which has also won a Holcim Award in 2011, the Premio Borromini de Arquitectura in the category Architects under 40 in 2011, and the Rogelio Salmona Award for Latin American Architecture for Barrio Universitario de Santiago (BUS) together with Ricardo Abuauad in 2014.

