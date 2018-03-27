Marie-José Van Hee to judge the AR House awards

Marie-José Van Hee founded her own architecture studio in 1975, and since then she and her office have been working on projects for public buildings, private houses and urban development.



As a professor in architectural design, Marie-José is currently visiting professor at the ETH Zurich and she has been invited as a guest lecturer and critic at universities around Europe.



Marie-José Van Hee has been a fellow of the Belgian Royal Academy for Sciences and Art since 2008 and has been recently honoured with the 2017 RIBA International Fellowship. She has received various architecture prizes and nominations on both national and international level. Marie-José has been both runner up (with the house in Opwijk, which carries an unusual and understated sophistica) and highly commended (with the house in Zuidzande which, cloaked by a wall of trees, combines a compact, robust concrete tower with a delicate and ascetic living space) in previous editions of the AR House awards.



Throughout her career, Marie-José has made use of classical elements such as the window, door, fireplace, staircase and gallery to anchor the house, the public building, or even the city. She has over the years gained respect and esteem for the extraordinarily high quality of life offered by the buildings she designs. They manage to capture in an unpretentious way the intimacy of living in stone and light, as well as reinvent the townhouse typology as a cornerstone of the city of tomorrow, qualities which make her work unique.

Home in Opwijk, 2014 AR House awards highly commended. Photograph by David Grandorge.

