Beate Hølmebakk to join the jury for the AR House awards

Since 2004, Beate Hølmebakk has run the architectural practice Manthey Kula together with her partner Per Tamsen. Manthey Kula’s production spans from ideal, explorative projects to public commissions. The office works at the intersection of art, architecture and landscape architecture, paying special attention to site, form and narrative. Despite frequently pragmatic contexts, their buildings have a distinct sculptural quality. The office’s work is widely published; it has been presented in several international architecture exhibitions and is represented in international architecture collections. Projects by Manthey Kula have been nominated for the Mies van der Rohe Award in 2009, 2011 and 2019.



Hølmebakk studied architecture at the Oslo School of Architecture under Sverre Fehn and Christian Norberg-Schulz, and as a visiting student at The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture of The Cooper Union under John Hejduk. Since 2007 Hølmebakk has been a professor at AHO, and frequently lectures and teaches abroad.

The private house occupies a unique position in the history of architecture and human imagination. Beyond its core function of shelter, it is an object of fantasy, a source of delight, a talisman and a testing ground. The AR House awards are looking for projects built in the last five years, that exhibit ingenious and inventive ideas that push the type forward, at any scale or construction cost. This is your chance to be recognised on the global stage as a leading designer of exceptional house projects.



All entries will be reviewed by the expert international judging panel which will choose a shortlist of up to sixteen houses, of which six finalists will be visited by an AR critic before the winner is selected by the judges. Winning and commended projects will be featured in the AR’s July/August double issue and all shortlisted projects will be promoted on the AR website to over a million readers worldwide.



The AR House awards are diverse and wide-ranging. Last year the AR House winner was the Habitat for Orphan Girls in Iran by ZAV Architects, described by our judges as ‘atypical’ and ‘brave’, while Vo Trong Nghia Architects’ Binh House in Ho Chi Minh City was highly commended and described by judge Amin Taha as ‘an inspiring experiment’ alongside Schemata Architects’ house in Noboeka, Japan, a project which ‘gave new life to a structure without value’. Other previous winners include an anti-seismic prototype by Edward Ng, Li Wan, Xinan Chi at Hong Kong University, Cosmic in Osaka by UID Architects, and Fayland House by David Chipperfield Architects.