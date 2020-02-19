Ard de Vries to judge AR House 2020

Arddevries byernst 2 lr Source: Ernst Coppejans

Following his studies in architecture at the Delft University of Technology, Ard de Vries worked for the Atelier of the Rijksbouwmeester (Chief Government Architect) in the Netherlands and with Jo Coenen in Amsterdam. He founded his office, Ard de Vries Architecten in 2014. The house in Valkenberg on the eastern edge of the Netherlands was shortlisted for the AR House awards in 2017 and won the Abe Bonnema Architectuurprijs in 2016. In collaboration with Donna van Milligen Bielke and garden designer Piet Oudolf, De Kunstwerf, or the ‘art yard’, is currently under construction in Groningen in the Netherlands. De Vries teaches at the Academy of Architecture in Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

05 kim zwarts Source: Kim Zwarts House in Valkenberg by Ard de Vries Architecten

09 kim zwarts Source: Kim Zwarts House in Valkenberg by Ard de Vries Architecten

For more information and to enter AR House awards, please click here.

Enter before 28 February to receive our early bird discount! Entry deadline: Friday 27 March

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, The Architectural Review is seeking the most innovative and creative houses in the world built in the last five years. Perfection is not required: we’re seeking future-leading, ingenious and inventive ideas that push the type forward, whatever the scale and construction cost. This is your chance to be recognised on the global stage as a leading designer of exceptional house projects. All entries will be reviewed and 15 houses will be shortlisted by the panel. The judges’ top six will be visited by an AR critic and professional photographer before a decision is made on the winner.

The AR House awards are diverse and wide-ranging. Last year, the AR House winner was General Design Co’s house in Kamitomii in Japan, countering the trend in Japan to demolish old houses and build afresh with what the judges described as its ‘responsible attitude and able approach towards history, memory, conservation, community and sustainability’, while Collectif Encore’s Hamra studio residence in Gotland, Sweden was Highly Commended along with 81 Hollybrook Grove in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland by David Leech Architects. Other previous winners include[ Habitat for Orphan Girls] in Iran by ZAV Architects, an anti-seismic prototype by Edward Ng, Li Wan, Xinan Chi at Hong Kong University, Cosmic in Osaka by UID Architects, and Fayland House by David Chipperfield Architects.