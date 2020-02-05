AR House 2020 open for entries

Now celebrating its tenth anniversary, The Architectural Review is seeking the most innovative and creative houses in the world – enter the AR House awards now

The private house occupies a unique position in the history of architecture and human imagination. Beyond its core function of shelter, it is an object of fantasy, a source of delight, a talisman and a testing ground. Now in its tenth year, AR House recognises originality and excellence in the design of dwellings. The house – a key rite of passage for architects – offers the potential for genuine innovation and is critical to the ferment and crystallisation of new ideas.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the AR is looking for projects built in the last five years. Perfection is not required: we’re seeking future-leading, ingenious and inventive ideas that push the type forward, whatever the scale and construction cost. This is your chance to be recognised on the global stage as a leading designer of exceptional house projects.

AR House awards 2020 Early bird discount deadline: Friday 28 February Entry deadline Friday 27 March Click here to find out more and apply today

For web krsk 106 Source: DAICI ANO Last year’s winner, House in Kamitomii, Kurashiki, Japan by General Design Co

All entries will be reviewed by the expert international judging panel which will choose a shortlist of up to sixteen houses, of which six finalists will be visited by an AR critic before the winner is selected by the judges. Winning and commended projects will be featured in the AR’s July/August double issue and all shortlisted projects will be promoted on the AR website to over a million readers worldwide.

Edit (15)editnew AR House winner 2018, the Habitat for Orphan Girls in Iran by ZAV Architects

The AR House awards are diverse and wide-ranging. Last year, the AR House winner was General Design Co’s house in Kamitomii in Japan, countering the trend in Japan to demolish old houses and build afresh with what the judges described as its ‘responsible attitude and able approach towards history, memory, conservation, community and sustainability’, while Collectif Encore’s Hamra studio residence in Gotland, Sweden was Highly Commended along with 81 Hollybrook Grove in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland by David Leech Architects. Other previous winners include[ Habitat for Orphan Girls] in Iran by ZAV Architects, an anti-seismic prototype by Edward Ng, Li Wan, Xinan Chi at Hong Kong University, Cosmic in Osaka by UID Architects, and Fayland House by David Chipperfield Architects.