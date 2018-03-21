Amin Taha joins the jury for the AR House awards

Amin Taha graduated from the University of Edinburgh and, after working with Zaha Hadid, he began an independent studio, working on residential, cultural, education and infrastructure projects.



He set up Amin Taha + Groupwork, and the practice’s work has won several national and international awards, such as the RIBA London Award in 2017 with Barretts Grove, which was shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Price.



In addition to running design and detailing of projects, Amin Taha continues to teach, lecture and crit in schools of architecture.

3086343 barrettsgrovebygroupworkamintaha 2 Barretts Grove by Amin Taha + Groupwork. Photograph by Jim Stephenson

For more information and to enter AR House awards, please click here. Deadline 6 April

The AR House awards celebrate creativity in one-off house design built in the last five years. This is your chance to be recognised on the global stage as a leading designer of exceptional house projects. All entries will be reviewed and 15 houses will be shortlisted by the panel. The judges’ top six will be visited by an AR critic and professional photographer before a decision is made on the winner.



Entries for AR House are open until 6 April. Perfection is not required: we’re seeking future-leading, ingenious and inventive ideas that push the type forward, whatever the scale and construction cost.



Shortlisted projects will be published in the magazine with significant coverage including an independent critique and original photographs. They will also be promoted on the AR website, in emails and via social media to our more than a million readers worldwide. The winner will feature on the cover of the AR’s July/August issue.