Twenty years of AR Emerging Architecture awards

For twenty years now, the AR Emerging Architecture (AREA) awards programme has recognised a smörgåsbord of nascent talent from across the world. Launched in 1999 in response to the heavy-hitting Gold Medals, Pritzkers, and other lifetime achievement awards that were until then the only way to obtain international recognition, AREA supports architects at a key moment in their career, placing them on a global stage and promoting their work to the world.

3133359 04 vaticanchapels carlajuacabafedericocairoli (1) Source: Federico Cairoli Carla Juaçaba Studio’s Pavilion of the Holy See at the Venice Biennale 2018 – click here to read more about this project and the rest of her work

Last year’s winner – Brazilian practice Carla Juaçaba Studio – prevailed with its elegant and calm portfolio, crowned with a commission to design one of the chapels for the Venice Biennale’s inaugural Pavilion of the Holy Seee. To be an AREA winner you don’t need to make the most noise, as Juaçaba demonstrated; unlike a lot of single-family dwellings in a country infamous for its jarring wealth inequalities, all her residential projects are characterised by their modesty, both in budget and in size. Discover more of her work here.

3132436 038 0 Source: Yashiro Photo Office The gabled roof of Four Funeral Houses by Yu Momoeda Architecture Office, Japan – you can read about the project here

While missing out on the top prize, Yu Momoeda Architecture Office was Highly Commended in 2018 for its unique ‘poetic sensibility married to a burgeoning ceremonial theme’. Previously shortlisted in 2017 for a wedding chapel, the subsequent completion of two funeral halls led to the Japanese practice’s endorsement by the jury a year later – which you can read about here.

The AR Emerging Architecture awards trumpets work from all corners of the globe in all guises. In 2017 the win went to a French social housing block by Avenier Cornejo Architectes and a year earlier, in 2016, to the transformation of an artist’s studio into a museum in Mexico City by native architect Frida Escobedo – who would go on to Serpentine Pavilion stardom in 2018.

3040195 tallerafloorplans Floor plans of La Tallera museum by Frida Escobedo Architecture Studio – read more about La Tallera here

A celebration of originality and creativity, we will recognise excellence in an overall body of work: for the second year, entrants are asked to submit a small portfolio rather than a single completed building. The winner receives £10,000 and, alongside shortlisted projects, will be featured in a special edition of the The Architectural Review this November.

All finalists will be presenting their work to our acclaimed judging panel at the World Architecture Festival (WAF) in Amsterdam, which runs from 4 to 6 December. Finalists will have the opportunity to join the AR editorial team, judges and sponsors for an exclusive celebratory dinner – and they will also be invited to the WAF gala dinner, attended by 800 senior architects from around the world. Previous winners of the awards include Sou Fujimoto (who will be judging this year), Thomas Heatherwick, Sean Godsell, Jürgen Mayer H, Anna Heringer, Shigeru Ban and Li Xiaodong.

Story 636 Source: Wison Tungthunya The vertical playground by Supermachine Studio, built at Bangsaen Beach in Chonburi Province, Thailand

From private houses to social housing, chapel pavilions to fully functioning wedding chapels and funeral halls, there are no constraints on the typology in which AREA shortlisted architects might work – even if their work might not fit in to a type at all! The 2015 winner, Supermachine Studio, won off the back of a striking red staircase-to-nowhere, an augury of sorts of Thomas Heatherwick’s New York ‘Vessel’ completed this year – himself a former winner when Highly Commended for projects in 2005 and 2007. Whatever AREA winners go on to achieve in their latter careers we relish shining the spotlight on them at a key moment of evolution.

Sections 636 Sections through the vertical playground by Supermachine Studio, built at Bangsaen Beach in Chonburi Province, Thailand