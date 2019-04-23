The 2019 AR Emerging Architecture awards are now open for entry – send us your work today

This year, we will recognise excellence in an overall body of work: the winner will receive a £10,000 prize and be published in a special edition of the AR alongside all the other finalists

Founded in 1999 and now celebrating 20 years, we are delighted to launch the 21st edition of the AR Emerging Architecture awards. After the huge success of last year’s awards, this year the judging process and award celebrations will be held at WAF in Amsterdam which runs from 4 to 6 December. The AR Emerging Architecture awards support architects at a key moment in their career, placing them on a global stage and promoting their work to the world.

Níall McLaughlin, founding director of Níall McLaughlin Architects, UK, and a finalist in 2002 said about the awards ‘The AR Emerging Architecture award introduced us to new audiences, boosting our profile at home and allowing us to get shortlisted for a broader range of new commissions. It was a shot in the arm for our own self-confidence.’

This year, we will recognise excellence in an overall body of work: entrants are asked to submit a small portfolio rather than a single completed building. Shortlisted projects will be featured in a special edition of the The Architectural Review this November, and all finalists will be presenting their work to our acclaimed judging panel in Amsterdam to win the £10,000 prize.

Finalists will have the opportunity to join the AR editorial team, judges and sponsors for an exclusive celebratory dinner – and they will also be invited to the WAF gala dinner, attended by 800 senior architects from around the world.

Earlybird deadline: 12 July 2019 Deadline: 30 August 2019 For more information and to enter please click here

Previous winners of the awards include Sou Fujimoto, Thomas Heatherwick, Sean Godsell, Jürgen Mayer H, Anna Heringer, Shigeru Ban, Li Xiaodong and Frida Escobedo. Click here to view last year’s winner, Carla Juaçaba Studio, and commended entries from the 2018 awards.

