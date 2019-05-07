Sou Fujimoto joins the jury for the AR Emerging Architecture awards 2019

After winning the AREA award in 2006, founding director of Sou Fujimoto Architects is the first to be announced on this year’s judging panel

Sou Fujimoto graduated from the Department of Architecture, Faculty of Engineering at Tokyo University. He established Sou Fujimoto Architects in 2000.

In the last few years the practice has won a handful of international competitions – for the Village Vertical in site of Rosny-sous-Bois and for the HSG Learning Center in Saint Gallen in 2018, for the Nice Meridia and the floating gardens in Brussels in 2017 and, in 2016, he won the 1st prize for ‘Pershing’, one of the sites in the French competition Réinventer Paris.

In 2013 he became the youngest architect to design the Serpentine Gallery Pavilion in London, which is one of the practice’s more notable works, alongside House NA (2011), Musashino Art University Museum & Library (2010), Final Wooden House (2008) and House N (2008), amongst others.

When Sou Fujimoto Architects won the AR Emerging Architecture award in 2006 for a children’s treatment centre in Hokkaido, Japan, judges cited ‘the merging of the intentional and the precise is a strong intuitive response to the need of the children and the project is worthy of praise for its combination of simplicity and sympathy’.

In 2016 the AR caught up with the architect (read the piece here) and he confirmed that winning the AR Emerging Architecture prize ‘had a big impact on me … Thanks to the award [I] began receiving requests to take part in professional activities around Japan as well as overseas.’

Sou Fujimoto have been garnered by the AR Emerging awards on several other occasions:

• Residential Care Unit, Hokkaido, Japan, Highly Commended 2005

• T-House, Maebashi City, Japan, Honourable Mention 2005

• House, Chiba, Japan, Highly Commended 2007

Inaugurated in 1999 and now in their 21st year, the AR Emerging Architecture awards support young architects and designers at a key stage in their career, promoting their best work to a worldwide audience.

This year, as we did last year, the AR will recognise excellence in an overall body of work, rather than a singular project. Entrants are asked to submit a small portfolio rather than an individual completed building. Shortlisted projects will be featured in a special edition of the AR and all finalists will be presenting their work to our acclaimed judging panel in Amsterdam at the World Architecture Festival this December to win the £10,000 prize.

Previous winners include Carla Juaçaba Studio, Klein Dytham, Anna Heringer, Bjarke Ingels, Thomas Heatherwick, Sean Godsell, Li Xiaodong and Frida Escobedo.