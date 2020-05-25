Sameep Padora joins the jury for the 2020 AR Emerging Architecture awards

sameep-padora-architectural-review-emerging-architecture-judge

Born in Chamba, Northern India, Sameep Padora established his Mumbai based practice in 2007 after graduating from the GSD, Harvard University.



His practice has in the past received the Beazley Architecture Prize, Archdaily’s Building of The Year 2019, Wallpaper Magazine’s House of the Year, as well as commendations in the 2010 AR Emerging Architecture awards for their Shiv Temple in Wadeshwar and the 2018 AR Library awards for the Maya Somaiya Library in Kopargaon.

Current projects in the studio include terraced courtyard housing in Goa, an Artists Residency project near a historic town in southern India as well as an adaptive reuse project of a 12th century fort in the Himalayan foothills.



Besides the architectural studio, Padora runs a not-for-profit sPare that researches issues of urbanization in India. Their research project on forms of affordable housing in Mumbai will be published internationally by the NAi later this year. He is also the co-founder of the Bandra Collective a group of 6 architects engaged with the design of public spaces in Mumbai.

Sameep Padora comments on the AR Emerging Architecture awards

‘The Shiv Temple for which we received the commendation was one of our earliest architectural projects. The award was a ratification of the direction of the work we had just begun to produce as a young practice and helped instill confidence in the criticality of our ideas.

‘The media coverage internationally was significant and brought the project and our practice a fair amount of attention. The impact of the prize on the practice was that it helped us articulate a critical position towards architecture in India through our work which transferred to our work on other projects as well. The body of work we have built or are in the process of building today, is fashioned to an extent by the recognition that the Shiv Temple received.’

Inaugurated in 1999 and now in their 22nd year, the AR Emerging Architecture awards support young architects and designers at a key stage in their career, promoting their best work to a worldwide audience.

The AR will recognise excellence in an overall body of work, rather than a singular project: entrants are asked to submit a small portfolio rather than an individual completed building. Shortlisted projects will be featured in a special edition of the AR and all finalists will be presenting their work to our acclaimed judging panel in Lisbon at the World Architecture Festival this December to win the £10,000 prize.

