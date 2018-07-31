Ronald Rietveld joins the jury for the AR Emerging Architecture awards 2018

Ronald Rietveld graduated from the Amsterdam Academy of Architecture in 2003. After winning the Prix de Rome Architecture in 2006, he co-founded RAAAF (Rietveld Architecture-Art-Affordances) together with his brother, philosopher and economist Erik Rietveld.



RAAAF is a design and research studio operating at the crossroads of architecture, science and art, who believes that ‘every project is a built manifesto in itself’. An example of this is the cut-through monument Bunker 599, which questions the Dutch and UNESCO policies on cultural heritage and for which they won both the 2011 Dutch Design Award and the 2013 AR Emerging Architecture award. RAAAF’s work has been published and exhibited internationally at leading art and architecture biennials in São Paulo, Istanbul and Venice.



In academia, Ronald Rietveld often gives lectures at symposia and conferences. Together with Erik Rietveld he set up the master’s programme Studio ‘Vacant NL’ at the Sandberg Institute (Gerrit Rietveld Academie) in 2011. He has also been guest lecturer at several other Dutch academies such as the Design Academy Eindhoven and the Academies of Architecture in Amsterdam and Rotterdam.



Rietveld has been part of the juries of Rotterdam Design Prize 2013 (scout, together with Erik Rietveld), Gerrit Rietveld Award 2012 and Prix de Rome Architecture 2010 among others. On invitation by the Netherlands Architecture Institute (NAI), RAAAF was curator of the Dutch submission to the 12th Architecture Biennale of Venice in 2010.

Bunker 599 by RAAAF RAAAF’s bisected pillbox, Bunker 599 was one of the winners of AREA 2013

