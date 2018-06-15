Ángela García de Paredes to judge the AR Emerging Architecture awards 2018

Ángela García de Paredes is the co-founder of the Spanish architectural firm Paredes Pedrosa, which she established in 1990 together with Ignacio Pedrosa. Their built work includes specific heritage interventions, such as La Olmeda Roman Villa, Ceuta’s Public Library and Twin Houses in Oropesa, shortlisted for this year’s Women in Architecture Architect of the Year award.

She is a professor at the Architectural Design Department in Madrid ETSAM and a visiting professor at IUAV in Venice among other universities. García de Paredes was the curator of the X Iberoamerican Biennale in 2016.

Paredes Pedrosa’s work has been internationally recognised and awarded with the 2015 European Award for Architectural Heritage, 2014 Spain Fine Arts Gold Medal, and 2007 Spain Architecture Award. The Town Hall in Valdemaqueda was a prizewinner in the very first edition of the AR Emerging Architecture awards in 1999, and the Congress Centre in Murcia was highly commended in 2002.

Previous winners of the awards include Sou Fujimoto, Klein Dytham, Anna Heringer, Bjarke Ingels, Thomas Heatherwick, Sean Godsell, Li Xiaodong and Frida Escobedo. Find out more about last year’s winning and commended projects here.