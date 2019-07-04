Níall McLaughlin announced as second jury member for the AR Emerging Architecture awards 2019

Niall mclaughlin aukland castle © ben blossom 1 Source: Ben Blossom

Níall McLaughlin was born in Geneva and educated in Dublin. He received his architectural qualifications from University College Dublin in 1984. He worked for Scott Tallon Walker in Dublin and London between 1984 and 1989 before establishing his own practice in London in 1990.

McLaughlin won Young British Architect of the Year in 1998. In 2001, he was named as one of the BBC’s Rising Stars and was made an Honorary Royal Designer for Industry in 2015. He represented Ireland at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2016. His designs have won many awards in the UK, Ireland and the US, including RIAI Best Building in the Landscape and the RIBA Stephen Lawrence Award for the Best Building under £1million. The practice’s projects have been shortlisted for the Stirling Prize in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Níall McLaughlin Architects were Highly Commended in the AR Emerging Architecture awards in 2002 for their moveable bandstand at Bexhill-on-Sea on the South East English coast – designed for the south terrace of the De La Warr Pavilion, at the time recently restored by John McAslan & Partners. The jury praised the choreographic possibilities of deck chairs, tea dancers and the fibreglass and plywood bandstand on a summer afternoon.

McLaughlin said ‘The AR Emerging Architecture award introduced us to new audiences, boosting our profile at home and allowing us to get shortlisted for a broader range of new commissions. It was a shot in the arm for our own self-confidence.’ In 2019, seventeen years later, he joins architect Sou Fujimoto on the judging panel of the awards as they celebrate their 21st year.

McLaughlin is professor of architectural practice at The Bartlett school of architecture. From 2012 to 2013, he was a visiting professor at the University of California Los Angeles, and was appointed Lord Norman Foster Visiting Professor of Architecture at Yale University in 2014. He was chair of the RIBA Awards Group from 2007 to 2009.

