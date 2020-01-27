Entries for the 2020 AR Emerging Architecture awards are now open

Enter and be in with the chance to win a £10,000 prize and be published in a special edition of the AR alongside all the other finalists

Founded in 1999 and now running for more than two decades, we are delighted to launch the 22nd edition of the AR Emerging Architecture awards. Following two years in Amsterdam, the judging process and award celebrations will be held at the World Architecture Festival in Lisbon which runs from 2 to 4 December. The AR Emerging Architecture awards support architects at a key moment in their career, placing them on a global stage and promoting their work to the world.

Níall McLaughlin, founding director of Níall McLaughlin Architects, UK, a finalist in 2002 and a judge in 2019 said about the awards ‘The AR Emerging Architecture award introduced us to new audiences, boosting our profile at home and allowing us to get shortlisted for a broader range of new commissions. It was a shot in the arm for our own self-confidence.’

Super earlybird deadline: Friday 14 February 2020 Earlybird deadline: Friday 29 May 2020 For more information and to enter please click here

This year, we will recognise excellence in an overall body of work: entrants are asked to submit a small portfolio rather than a single completed building. Shortlisted projects will be featured in a special edition of the The Architectural Review this November, and all finalists will be presenting their work to our acclaimed judging panel in Lisbon to win the £10,000 prize: Danish architect and AREA finalist in 2006 Dorte Mandrup has been announced as the first to join the judging panel for this year’s awards.

Finalists will have the opportunity to join the AR editorial team, judges and partners for an exclusive celebratory dinner – and they will also be invited to the WAF gala dinner, attended by 800 senior architects from around the world.

Previous winners of the awards include Sou Fujimoto, Thomas Heatherwick, Sean Godsell, Jürgen Mayer H, Anna Heringer, Shigeru Ban, Li Xiaodong, Frida Escobedo and Carla Juaçaba Studio. Click here to view last year’s winner, Comunal Taller de Arquitectura, and commended entries from the 2020 awards