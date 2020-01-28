Dorte Mandrup joins the jury for the AR Emerging Architecture awards 2020

Danish architect and AREA finalist from 2006, Dorte Mandrup is the first to be announced on this year’s judging panel

Dorte Mandrup originally studied sculpture and ceramics at Glenville State College in the United States, later graduating from the Aarhus School of Architecture, Denmark in 1991. She worked for Henning Larsen for four years, before co-founding Fuglsang & Mandrup-Poulsen Architects in 1996. In 1999 she then set up her own Copenhagen based studio, where she continues to be Creative Director.

Dorte Mandrup’s studio became a finalist in the 2006 AR Emerging Architecture awards for Jægersborg Water Tower, the conversion of an old water tower into a mixed-use development that aimed to strengthen and maintain the tower as a local landmark while integrating new functions, such as student housing and a youth centre. The AR also published Wadden Sea Centre in AR April 2018 on Rethinking the Rural, a thatched visitors centre in the wetlands of Jutland. More recently, the studio won the international competition to design ‘The Whale’, a new tourist attraction for northern Norway located on a plot on the island of Andøya, 300km north of the Arctic Circle.

Alongside her appointed role as Chair of the Mies van der Rohe Award 2019, Mandrup is Vice Chairman of the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, member of the Historic Buildings Council in Denmark, Adjunct Professor at The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts and holds frequent visiting professorships abroad.

AR Emerging Architecture awards 2020

Inaugurated in 1999 and now in their 22nd year, the AR Emerging Architecture awards support young architects and designers at a key stage in their career, promoting their best work to a worldwide audience.

The AR will recognise excellence in an overall body of work, rather than a singular project: entrants are asked to submit a small portfolio rather than an individual completed building. Shortlisted projects will be featured in a special edition of the AR and all finalists will be presenting their work to our acclaimed judging panel in Lisbon at the World Architecture Festival this December to win the £10,000 prize.

Previous winners include Comunal Taller de Arquitectura, Carla Juaçaba Studio, Klein Dytham, Anna Heringer, Bjarke Ingels, Thomas Heatherwick, Sean Godsell, Li Xiaodong and Frida Escobedo. Find out more about last year’s winning and commended projects here.