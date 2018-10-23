AR Emerging Architecture shortlist revealed

The 14 shortlisted architects, including emerging practices from around the world, will have the opportunity to present their projects in person to our judging panel at the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam
We are delighted to announce the 14-strong shortlist for the 2018 AR Emerging Architecture awards. Shortlisted architects will have the opportunity to present their projects to the judging panel which includes Spanish architect Ángela García de Paredes of Paredes Pedrosa, winners of the original 1999 AR Emerging Architecture awards, Indian architect and AR House 2010 winner Gurjit Singh Matharoo, and Ronald Rietveld of RAAAF, winners of the 2013 AR Emerging Architecture awards.
With the AREA awards now in their 20th year, the judging process and award celebrations will be held at WAF from 28–30 November in Amsterdam. This year, for the first time, we will recognise a body of work rather than a single building. Aspiring candidates were asked to send us a small portfolio of three projects: a completed building, a work in progress, and an idea. The winner will receive a £10,000 prize – and, alongside the shortlisted projects, will be published in a special edition of The Architectural Review.
The AR Emerging Architecture awards support architects at a key moment in their career, placing them on a global stage and promoting their work to the world. Previous winners of the awards have included Sou Fujimoto, Thomas Heatherwick, Sean Godsell, Jürgen Mayer H, Anna Heringer, Shigeru Ban, Li Xiaodong and Frida Escobedo.
The AR Emerging Architecture shortlist 2018
killan farmhouse TOB
Source: Aisling McCoy
Madan Puraskar Pustakalaya Abari Nepal
Source: Ashesh Rajbansh
Luis Ferreira Alves Tua Valley Interpretive Centre Rosmaninho Azevedo
Source: Luis Ferreira Alves
Studio FH. Image: COF Outreach Village School in Rakai, Uganda Will Boase
Source: Will Boase
Ampuero Yutronic. Image: Casa Hualle in Araucania, Chile Felipe Fontecilla
Source: Felipe Fontecilla
DOMAT Hygiene station
Source: Courtesy of the architect
Alejandro Guerrero Andrea Soto Novasem corn Onnis Luque
Source: Onnis Luque
Com titan maisongeorgeclemenceau saint vincent sur jard cjulienlanoo 20171208 129510
Source: Julien Lanoo
Yu Momoeda Architecture Office Image: Four Funeral Houses in Fukuoka, Japan
Source: Yashiro Photo Office
04 vatican chapels carla juaçaba © federico cairoli
Source: Federico Cairoli
Studio Weave Image: Woodland Classrooms, Belvue School in London, United Kingdom jim stephenson
Source: Jim Stephenson
Tipperne tower 12 photo rasmus norlander
Source: Rasmus Norlander
OJT Image: Starter Homes in New Orleans, United States william crocker ©
Source: William Crocker
Vinicola final Oenological station aulets mallorca spain
Source: José Hebia