AR Emerging Architecture shortlist revealed

The 14 shortlisted architects, including emerging practices from around the world, will have the opportunity to present their projects in person to our judging panel at the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam

We are delighted to announce the 14-strong shortlist for the 2018 AR Emerging Architecture awards. Shortlisted architects will have the opportunity to present their projects to the judging panel which includes Spanish architect Ángela García de Paredes of Paredes Pedrosa, winners of the original 1999 AR Emerging Architecture awards, Indian architect and AR House 2010 winner Gurjit Singh Matharoo, and Ronald Rietveld of RAAAF, winners of the 2013 AR Emerging Architecture awards.

With the AREA awards now in their 20th year, the judging process and award celebrations will be held at WAF from 28–30 November in Amsterdam. This year, for the first time, we will recognise a body of work rather than a single building. Aspiring candidates were asked to send us a small portfolio of three projects: a completed building, a work in progress, and an idea. The winner will receive a £10,000 prize – and, alongside the shortlisted projects, will be published in a special edition of The Architectural Review.

The AR Emerging Architecture awards support architects at a key moment in their career, placing them on a global stage and promoting their work to the world. Previous winners of the awards have included Sou Fujimoto, Thomas Heatherwick, Sean Godsell, Jürgen Mayer H, Anna Heringer, Shigeru Ban, Li Xiaodong and Frida Escobedo.

The AR Emerging Architecture shortlist 2018

killan farmhouse TOB Source: Aisling McCoy T O B Architect Image: Killan Farmhouse in Cavan, Ireland

Madan Puraskar Pustakalaya Abari Nepal Source: Ashesh Rajbansh Abari Image: Madan Puraskar Pustakalaya in Kathmandu, Nepal

Luis Ferreira Alves Tua Valley Interpretive Centre Rosmaninho Azevedo Source: Luis Ferreira Alves Rosmaninho + Azevedo Image: Tua Valley Interpretive Centre, Portugal

Studio FH. Image: COF Outreach Village School in Rakai, Uganda Will Boase Source: Will Boase Studio FH Architects Image: COF Outreach Village School in Rakai, Uganda

Ampuero Yutronic. Image: Casa Hualle in Araucania, Chile Felipe Fontecilla Source: Felipe Fontecilla Ampuero Yutronic Image: Casa Hualle in Araucania, Chile

DOMAT Hygiene station Source: Courtesy of the architect DOMAT Image: Hygiene Station for Cattlefield Village School in Yunnan, China

Alejandro Guerrero Andrea Soto Novasem corn Onnis Luque Source: Onnis Luque Alejandro Guerrero | Andrea Soto Image: Novasem corn processing campus in Acatlán de Juárez, Mexico

Com titan maisongeorgeclemenceau saint vincent sur jard cjulienlanoo 20171208 129510 Source: Julien Lanoo Titan Image: Welcome pavilion for Maison de Georges Clémenceau in Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard, France

Yu Momoeda Architecture Office Image: Four Funeral Houses in Fukuoka, Japan Source: Yashiro Photo Office Yu Momoeda Architecture Office Image: Four Funeral Houses in Fukuoka, Japan

04 vatican chapels carla juaçaba © federico cairoli Source: Federico Cairoli Carla Juaçaba Studio Image: Pavilion of the Holy See in Venice, Italy

Studio Weave Image: Woodland Classrooms, Belvue School in London, United Kingdom jim stephenson Source: Jim Stephenson Studio Weave Image: Woodland Classrooms, Belvue School in London, United Kingdom

Tipperne tower 12 photo rasmus norlander Source: Rasmus Norlander Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter Image: Tipperne tower in Ringkøbing Fjord, Denmark

OJT Image: Starter Homes in New Orleans, United States william crocker © Source: William Crocker OJT Image: Starter Homes in New Orleans, United States