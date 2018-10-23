Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

AR Emerging Architecture shortlist revealed

23 October, 2018

Full screenArea shortlist grid 2018

The 14 shortlisted architects, including emerging practices from around the world, will have the opportunity to present their projects in person to our judging panel at the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam

We are delighted to announce the 14-strong shortlist for the 2018 AR Emerging Architecture awards. Shortlisted architects will have the opportunity to present their projects to the judging panel which includes Spanish architect Ángela García de Paredes of Paredes Pedrosa, winners of the original 1999 AR Emerging Architecture awards, Indian architect and AR House 2010 winner Gurjit Singh Matharoo, and Ronald Rietveld of RAAAF, winners of the 2013 AR Emerging Architecture awards.

With the AREA awards now in their 20th year, the judging process and award celebrations will be held at WAF from 28–30 November in Amsterdam. This year, for the first time, we will recognise a body of work rather than a single building. Aspiring candidates were asked to send us a small portfolio of three projects: a completed building, a work in progress, and an idea. The winner will receive a £10,000 prize – and, alongside the shortlisted projects, will be published in a special edition of The Architectural Review.

The AR Emerging Architecture awards support architects at a key moment in their career, placing them on a global stage and promoting their work to the world. Previous winners of the awards have included Sou Fujimoto, Thomas Heatherwick, Sean Godsell, Jürgen Mayer H, Anna Heringer, Shigeru Ban, Li Xiaodong and Frida Escobedo.

 

 

This year, the AR Emerging Architecture awards are supported by:

Headline partner

Rgb rockwool® logo primary colour rgb

Rgb rockwool® logo primary colour rgb

Partners

Partner logos web

Partner logos web

 

The AR Emerging Architecture shortlist 2018

killan farmhouse TOB

killan farmhouse TOB

Source: Aisling McCoy

T O B Architect

Image: Killan Farmhouse in Cavan, Ireland

Madan Puraskar Pustakalaya Abari Nepal

Madan Puraskar Pustakalaya Abari Nepal

Source: Ashesh Rajbansh

Abari

Image: Madan Puraskar Pustakalaya in Kathmandu, Nepal

 

Luis Ferreira Alves Rail Interpretation Rosmaninho Azevedo

Luis Ferreira Alves Tua Valley Interpretive Centre Rosmaninho Azevedo

Source: Luis Ferreira Alves

Rosmaninho + Azevedo

Image: Tua Valley Interpretive Centre, Portugal

 

Studio FH. Image: COF Outreach Village School in Rakai, Uganda Will boase

Studio FH. Image: COF Outreach Village School in Rakai, Uganda Will Boase

Source: Will Boase

Studio FH Architects

Image: COF Outreach Village School in Rakai, Uganda

Ampuero Yutronic. Image: Casa Hualle in Araucania, Chile Felipe Fontecilla

Ampuero Yutronic. Image: Casa Hualle in Araucania, Chile Felipe Fontecilla

Source: Felipe Fontecilla

Ampuero Yutronic

Image: Casa Hualle in Araucania, Chile

DOMAT Hygiene station

DOMAT Hygiene station

Source: Courtesy of the architect

DOMAT

Image: Hygiene Station for Cattlefield Village School in Yunnan, China

Alejandro Guerrero Andrea Soto Novasem corn Onnis Luque

Alejandro Guerrero Andrea Soto Novasem corn Onnis Luque

Source: Onnis Luque

Alejandro Guerrero | Andrea Soto

Image: Novasem corn processing campus in Acatlán de Juárez, Mexico

Com titan maisongeorgeclemenceau saint vincent sur jard cjulienlanoo 20171208 129510

Com titan maisongeorgeclemenceau saint vincent sur jard cjulienlanoo 20171208 129510

Source: Julien Lanoo

Titan

Image: Welcome pavilion for Maison de Georges Clémenceau in Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard, France

Yu Momoeda Architecture Office Image: Four Funeral Houses in Fukuoka, Japan

Yu Momoeda Architecture Office Image: Four Funeral Houses in Fukuoka, Japan

Source: Yashiro Photo Office

Yu Momoeda Architecture Office

Image: Four Funeral Houses in Fukuoka, Japan

04 vatican chapels carla juaçaba © federico cairoli

04 vatican chapels carla juaçaba © federico cairoli

Source: Federico Cairoli

Carla Juaçaba Studio

Image: Pavilion of the Holy See in Venice, Italy

Studio Weave Image: Woodland Classrooms, Belvue School in London, United Kingdom jim stephenson

Studio Weave Image: Woodland Classrooms, Belvue School in London, United Kingdom jim stephenson

Source: Jim Stephenson

Studio Weave

Image: Woodland Classrooms, Belvue School in London, United Kingdom

Tipperne tower 12 photo rasmus norlander

Tipperne tower 12 photo rasmus norlander

Source: Rasmus Norlander

Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter

Image: Tipperne tower in Ringkøbing Fjord, Denmark

OJT Image: Starter Homes in New Orleans, United States william crocker ©

OJT Image: Starter Homes in New Orleans, United States william crocker ©

Source: William Crocker

OJT

Image: Starter Homes in New Orleans, United States

Vinicola final Oenological station aulets mallorca spain

Vinicola final Oenological station aulets mallorca spain

Source: José Hebia

Aulets Arquitectes

Image: Oenological Station in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

 

You might also like...