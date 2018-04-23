AR Emerging Architecture awards 2018 open for entries

Sou Fujimoto, Thomas Heatherwick, Jürgen Mayer H, Frida Escobedo – they all started with us and you can too

Now in its 20th edition, we are delighted to launch the AR Emerging Architecture awards 2018. After the huge success of last year’s awards held in Berlin, this year the judging process and award celebrations will be held at WAF in Amsterdam which runs from 28 to 30 November.

Finalists will have the opportunity to join the AR editorial team, judges and sponsors for an exclusive celebratory dinner – and they will also be invited to the WAF gala dinner, attended by 800 senior architects from around the world.

The winner will receive a £10,000 prize – and, alongside the highly commended projects, will be published in a special edition of The Architectural Review.

Early bird deadline: 13 July 2018 Deadline: 31 August 2018



The AR Emerging Architecture awards support architects at a key moment in their career, placing them on a global stage and promoting their work to the world. Previous winners of the awards have included Sou Fujimoto, Thomas Heatherwick, Sean Godsell, Jürgen Mayer H, Anna Heringer, Shigeru Ban, Li Xiaodong and Frida Escobedo.

