AR Emerging Architecture 2019 shortlist revealed

28 October, 2019

Full screenArea shortlist grid 2019

The 16-strong shortlist includes emerging practices from the UK, Ireland, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Denmark, France, Turkey, China, the US and Japan

We are delighted to announce the 16 practices shortlisted for the 2019 AR Emerging Architecture awards. Shortlisted architects will have the opportunity to present their projects to the judges: Anna Heringer of Anna Heringer Architecture, prize winner of the 2006 and 2008 AR Emerging Architecture awards; Irish London-based architect Níall McLaughlin of Níall McLaughlin Architects who was a finalist in 2002; and Sou Fujimoto, founding director of Sou Fujimoto Architects, previous winner in 2006 for a children’s treatment centre in Hokkaido, Japan. 

Launched in 1999, this flagship 20th year celebrates early recognition for young designers and celebrates the architectural stars of tomorrow. The judging process will be held at WAF from 4-6 December in Amsterdam. Aspiring candidates were asked to send us a small portfolio of three projects: a completed building, a work in progress, and an idea. The winner will receive a £10,000 prize – and, alongside the shortlisted projects, will be published in a special edition of The Architectural Review.

The 2019 shortlist includes practices that blur old and new in Denmark, craft public spaces in Colombia and Chile, and create housing in Mexico City and Madrid. Architects learn from local building practices in the remote countryside of Mexico and Brazil, while others build away from home – in Uganda from Japan and in France from the USA. Projects range in scale from a cricket pavilion in Dublin and a chicken shed in Turkey to a visitors’ centre in the expanse of the Longquan National Archaeological Park in China and a cultural centre in a suburb of Nantes in France. Programmes include classrooms in London and beautiful homes in Dublin as well as a temporary marketplace in Puyang in China.

 

The AR Emerging Architecture shortlist 2019

Nan web 18 septiembre 02

Nan web 18 septiembre 02

Source: Felipe Fontecilla

Beals Lyon Arquitectos
Image: Nancagua Town Hall in Chile

N4a8014 alejandro arango

N4a8014 alejandro arango

Source: Alejandro Arango

Cauce Arquitectura del Paisaje
Image: Medellín River Botanical Park in Colombia

Cma50

Cma50

Source: Fionn McCann

Clancy Moore Architects
Image: Portobello House in Dublin, Ireland

Img 8812

Img 8812

Source: Onnis Luque

Comunal Taller de Arquitectura
Image: Productive Rural School in Tepetzintan, Mexico

0267.gustavoutrabo.coberturasxingu kokp5680

0267.gustavoutrabo.coberturasxingu kokp5680

Source: Pedro Kok

Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo
Image: Xingu Canopies in Xingu National Park, Brazil

Frpo elcano 076

Frpo elcano 076

Source: Imagen Subliminal

FRPO
Image: Elcano housing in Madrid, Spain

Studielandsbyen hampus berndtson 40

Studielandsbyen hampus berndtson 40

Source: Hampus Berndtson

Lenshow & Pihlmann
Image: Student village in Aarhus, Denmark

21 open shelves © jin weiqi

21 open shelves © jin weiqi

Source: Jin Weiqi

LUO Studio
Image: Temporary site for Shengli Market in Puyang, China

Mmx fca 2295

Mmx fca 2295

Source: Rafael Gamo

Estudio MMX
Image: FICA in Mexico City, Mexico

Seven mills primary 0043

Seven mills primary 0043

Source: Tim Crocker

O’Donnell Brown
Image: Seven Mills Primary School in London, UK

01 aerial 1

01 aerial 1

Source: Yao Zhang

Office Off Course
Image: Vistors’ centre in Longquan National Archeological Park, China

Cf188042photos ©s.chalmeau non libre de droits 2

Cf188042photos ©s.chalmeau non libre de droits 2

Source: Stéphane Chalmeau

RAUM
Image: Pierres Blanches cultural centre in Nantes, France

10

10

Source: Ali Taptik

SO? Architecture & Ideas
Image: House of Chickens in Erzincan, Turkey

1306

1306

Source: Iwan Baan

SO-IL
Image: The Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art in California, US

Merrion cricket pavilion 01 c. alice clancy

Merrion cricket pavilion 01 c. alice clancy

Source: Alice Clancy

TAKA Architects
Image: Merrion Cricket Pavilion in Dublin, Ireland

Aud 12

Aud 12

Source: Timothy Latim

Terrain Architects
Image: AU Dormitory in Nansana, Uganda

