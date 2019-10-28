AR Emerging Architecture 2019 shortlist revealed

The 16-strong shortlist includes emerging practices from the UK, Ireland, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Denmark, France, Turkey, China, the US and Japan

We are delighted to announce the 16 practices shortlisted for the 2019 AR Emerging Architecture awards. Shortlisted architects will have the opportunity to present their projects to the judges: Anna Heringer of Anna Heringer Architecture, prize winner of the 2006 and 2008 AR Emerging Architecture awards; Irish London-based architect Níall McLaughlin of Níall McLaughlin Architects who was a finalist in 2002; and Sou Fujimoto, founding director of Sou Fujimoto Architects, previous winner in 2006 for a children’s treatment centre in Hokkaido, Japan.

Launched in 1999, this flagship 20th year celebrates early recognition for young designers and celebrates the architectural stars of tomorrow. The judging process will be held at WAF from 4-6 December in Amsterdam. Aspiring candidates were asked to send us a small portfolio of three projects: a completed building, a work in progress, and an idea. The winner will receive a £10,000 prize – and, alongside the shortlisted projects, will be published in a special edition of The Architectural Review.

The 2019 shortlist includes practices that blur old and new in Denmark, craft public spaces in Colombia and Chile, and create housing in Mexico City and Madrid. Architects learn from local building practices in the remote countryside of Mexico and Brazil, while others build away from home – in Uganda from Japan and in France from the USA. Projects range in scale from a cricket pavilion in Dublin and a chicken shed in Turkey to a visitors’ centre in the expanse of the Longquan National Archaeological Park in China and a cultural centre in a suburb of Nantes in France. Programmes include classrooms in London and beautiful homes in Dublin as well as a temporary marketplace in Puyang in China.

The AR Emerging Architecture shortlist 2019

