Anna Heringer joins the jury for the AR Emerging Architecture awards 2019

Img 0401 sw Source: Nina Rettenbacher

Anna Heringer, grew up in Laufen, a small town at the Austrian-Bavarian border close to Salzburg. Aged 19 she lived in Bangladesh for almost a year, where she had the chance to learn from the NGO Dipshikha about sustainable development work, which would go on to shape her practice. The METI School in Rudrapur, her diploma project from 2005 in collaboration with Eike Roswag, was an AR Emerging Architecture prizewinner in 2006 and won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 2007. Heringer was, again, a prizewinner at the AR Emerging Architecture awards in 2008 with a scheme of houses and an education facility also built in Rudrapur, with BASEhabitat, BRAC University and Dipshikha.

Heringer has since realized further projects in Asia, Africa, and Europe. Together with Martin Rauch she has developed the method of Clay Storming which she teaches at various universities, including ETH Zurich, UP Madrid, TU Munich and GSD/Harvard.

1460100 handmade school india anna heringer kurt hoerbst 1 Source: Kurt Hoerbst Handmade School, Rudrapur, Bangladesh by Anna Heringer

Heringer is honorary professor of the UNESCO Chair of Earthen Architecture, Building Cultures, and Sustainable Development. She has been actively involved in development cooperation in Bangladesh since 1997 and was selected by 2018 Venice Biennale curators Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamarato exhibit an installation of Bangaldeshi fabric in the FREESPACE exhibition at the Corderie.

Heringer has received numerous other honours and awards including the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture, the Loeb Fellowship at Harvard’s GSD and a RIBA International Fellowship. In 2013 with Andres Lepik and Hubert Klumpner she initiated the Laufenmanifesto where practitioners and academics from around the world contributed to define guidelines for a humane design culture. In 2017 she gave a TED talk on ’the warmth and wisdom of mud buildings’.

