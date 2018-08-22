‘It's an opportunity for a young practice to announce their presence to a global audience’

Area testimonial grid

Now in its 20th year, the AR Emerging Architecture awards has a long history of launching young architects’ careers. Here’s what they have to say.



Christelle Avenier, Avenier Cornejo Architectes, 2017 winner

Rue bonnet avenier cornejo takujishimmura lq 056 Avenier Cornejo’s Rue Bonnet social housing project won the AR Emerging Architecture awards in 2017. Image: Takuji Shimmura

‘Architecture is a long journey where recognition is welcome. Winning the AR Emerging Architecture awards was unexpected, and motivated us to go even further in the detail and exploration of the possibilities of the subject.

Since then, we have won several exciting competitions, such as the extension of the Lycée Français de Madrid – a mixed student residence programme – and rehearsal rooms for a symphony orchestra in Paris: both rich and varied programmes.

The media coverage of our work has allowed us to participate in various debates and architectural exhibitions that have continued to open and inspire our vision by meeting many foreign agencies whose answers are interesting and productive even if the constraints are often the same’

This year, the AR Emerging Architecture awards will recognise excellence in an overall body of work: the winner will receive a £10,000 prize and be published in a special edition of the AR alongside all the other finalists Deadline: 31 August 2018 Click here to find out more and enter today

Lindsey Koepeke, 5468796 Architecture, 2012 winner

1310602 bloc10 jb 04 In 2012, the AR Emerging Architecture awards were won by 5468796 with their Bloc 10 housing project in Winnipeg in Canada. Image: James Brittain

‘Receiving the AR Emerging Architecture award for Bloc 10 has reinforced our belief that the most modest of projects, on the unlikeliest of sites and under the constraints of commercial development, can still be designed and built to the highest of standards. In return this makes them competitive on the global architectural scene.

The award has given 5468796 a boost in confidence but also inspired our developer, who went on to promote the practice and prompted many other projects. The award and subsequent appearance in AR were followed by a number of other awards and publications, making it one of our most sought after projects in publications worldwide’

Will Burges, 31/44 Architects, 2017 finalist

3144 1401 red house 03 rgardiner hr The Red House by 31/44 was shortlisted for AREA in 2017. Image: Rory Gardiner

‘We entered the AR Emerging Architecture awards because it was one of the few prizes for younger architects that actually has a global presence. As students and young architects, The Architectural Review seemed to be the magazine we would one day aspire to see our work in…

Being shortlisted for a small house in a large world of great buildings was incredibly exciting. When Red House was published in the magazine and then included in the exhibition at the World Architecture Festival we felt privileged to be included.

We find that our clients really enjoy sharing the recognition and it helps to attract more. We noticed that suddenly the applications we were receiving to join our studio were arriving from further afield. We’d definitely recommend a young studio entering for the opportunity to announce their presence to a global audience’

Tszwai So, Spheron Architects, 2017 finalist

1 photograph credit joakim boren Spheron Architects were shortlisted in last year’s AR Emerging Architecture for the Belarusian Memorial Chapel in London. Image: Joakim Boren

‘Being shortlisted for the AR Emerging Architecture awards was an important milestone for myself and my practice. It is an award of great significance internationally. In the short term our work has reached out to an international audience, while in the long term, I have learned so much from some of the brightest emerging architects around the world, as well as from the eminent judges. This experience will surely help me improve my own work in years to come’