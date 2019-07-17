AREA partner: Lumion

Lumion empowers architects to transform their 3D designs into attractive renders within seconds.

Whether modeling in SketchUp, Revit, 3ds Max, Rhino, Vectorworks or many others, Lumion instantly breathes life into designs with realistic trees, stylish effects, and thousands of objects and materials from its content library. No formal training required, and after just 15 minutes, you will be able to learn how to create images, videos and 360 panoramas faster than ever before.

Used by 72 of the top 100 architect companies in the world, Lumion is the visualization tool of choice for many architects, designers, engineers, BIM modelers and universities.