July 1976: Towards Another Architecture

The country is in the grip of recession, architects are suffering mass unemployment and the AR is promoting a rethink of architecture. Sound familiar? Well, the year was 1976 and AR’s editor Lance Wright was launching a series of anonymous articles (clearly written by him) called Towards Another Architecture.

Recessions are good for campaigns. The high level of architectural unemployment was addressed in the December 1976 editorial, ‘No Work’, which suggested that it was time ‘for architects to consider offering a “design-and-build” service for small jobs […] and for them to re-train some of their younger assistant architects as building tradesmen’ as tradesmen earned more than assistant architects.

Nominally the love child of Corb’s Vers une architecture and Banham’s ‘architecture autre’, Towards Another Architecture had revolutionary aspirations, as its July introduction explained: ‘From now on […] the role of the AR begins to change from that of an architectural Debrett − the recorder and illustrator of an established aesthetic − to that of a seeker for a new kind of architectural sensibility.

In the course of time the whole paper will be transformed by this new impetus. […] Architecture needs above all to get back to her customary grip on the social imagination so that people once more are moved naturally and as a matter of course to give much more of their attention, their time − and indeed their money − to the business of turning the buildings they need into an architecture which will enthral them … The AR therefore intends to use its art pages more consciously than before as a means of enriching the now somewhat impoverished visual vocabulary of architecture.’

The AR itself needed a direction, after its long-term editorial partnership of Jim Richards, Nikolaus Pevsner and Hubert de Cronin Hastings broke up early in the decade, and the successful quarter-century-long Townscape campaign was waning. It continued for a while under Kenneth Browne as Townscape editor but, without Hastings’ vision and energy, it was time to move on. It had, in fact, made more impact than Hastings had dared to even imagine.

front cover of the AR from July 1976. It was in this issue that Lance Wright launched his campaigning series of anonymous articles, Towards Another Architecture

Towards Another Architecture seemed to take Hastings’ postwar campaign as a model, starting off by lauding the primacy of the visual in architecture and calling for visual re-education. However, this time those in need of re-education were the architects rather than the public. The language of the Towards Another Architecture pieces is as patriarchal and pompous as any Townscape peroration, and already as dated. Embedded in the language is the belief that architects were male and their subject, architecture, was female, implying that the architect should be the master of the Mistress of the Arts. In the above passage, we see Wright employing the building/architecture duality, equating architecture with good building and implying that the architect’s business is to impart his (sic) artistic talents to transform building into architecture. If only the populace could see the beauty of good building, then they would donate their money to the cause and architectural unemployment would be but a distant memory. QED.

The series asked several fundamental questions about its discipline, starting with ‘What is architecture?’, followed by ‘What does architecture do?’, then ‘What does architecture talk about?’, and so on. It ran alongside a section called RSVP, which encouraged readers to discuss the premise and content

of the series. It was no coincidence that a piece by Boyd Auger called ‘A Return to Ornament?’, sandwiched between RSVP and Towards Another Architecture, posed as an answer to the previous month’s question, ‘What is Architecture?’ And likewise for the following month’s ‘Ornament in an Industrial Civilisation’.

The first few instalments of Towards Another Architecture focused on making the environment human by turning buildings into communicating objects and what they could say. This, Wright argued, was the road back to public acceptance. Architecture was enjoying − or enduring − its semiotic turn. Symbolism and decoration enabled this parlance and it seemed that another architecture merely consisted of connecting the public with its architecture through the medium of ornament.

Curiously, despite the lofty ideals, the buildings praised in the magazine were those such as Lasdun’s National Theatre (January 1977), Piano & Rogers’ Centre Pompidou (May 1977), Stirling’s Runcorn housing and a school for handicapped children (in an industrial High-Tech idiom) by Foster (both November 1976). This shows a clear divide between editorial ambition and policy, or what the editor wants to publish and what readers want to read.

Fortunately, the comments of some of the readers in RSVP were more grounded and introduced dimensions beyond that of the visual as to what another architecture could be. In August 1976 Robert Adam asserted that: ‘It is not so much “whether or not an age produces ‘Architecture’”, it is what

a society considers to be architecture that demonstrates its values. What contemporary society considers to be architecture is architecture.’ Then, in February 1977, Russell Bateman provocatively observed: ‘Architects are manipulated by those who pay and providing we conspire to fit into that which is defined for us, we shall continue to despise our real clients − the people who make up society.’

the opening title from Wright’s series acknowledged the ambitious scale of the campaign

Boyd Auger’s writing on ornament in the September 1976 issue attempted to answer some of the questions Wright posed

Towards Another Architecture became more interesting when it was juxtaposed alongside a series on the History of Taste, started in April 1977. Wright’s dated view was that the architect should define architectural taste and he seemed to be calling for the return of the enthusiastic amateur genius: ‘Would it not be better if architects were to look on themselves, not as the sole legitimate practitioners but as the trendsetters whom others are encouraged to copy? Is not the “amateur architect” as legitimate and praiseworthy a figure as the amateur in any other branch of art?’

More progressive was Louise Campbell’s contribution in AR September 1977, which broached the relationship between class and taste in culture, noticing that in Industrial Art in England, Pevsner concluded that ‘the hierarchical nature of English society and education militated against the widespread adoption of the modern style’.

Meanwhile, over at Academy, an American with a PhD in architectural history was inventing another architecture: Post-Modern. Charles Jencks penned responses to early RSVPs, but by January 1977 he was writing articles in AD on Radical Eclecticism and he published the first edition of The Language of Post-Modern Architecture that June. Banham detested his former student’s movement, of course, famously calling it ‘building in drag’. It was as far from ‘une architecture autre’ as he could have imagined. Nevertheless, Post-Modernism stole Towards Another Architecture’s mojo and Wright’s initiative died in December 1977, the same issue in which a balanced review of Jencks’s book appeared. The AR, like the architectural establishment en masse, went on to shun Jencks’s movement as passionately as AD promoted it, while it quietly returned to being the definitive architectural Debrett through the 1980s, focusing mainly on High-Tech and Romantic Pragmatism.