AR Reading List 019: The writings of Owen Hatherley

24 July, 2020

Full screen3164287 santarem brazil minha casa minha vida pulsar imagens alamy architectural review owen hatherley

The latest instalment of our new series of AR Reading Lists: seven carefully chosen pieces from our archive, free for registered users

For the latest episode of our new podcast, the AR Bookshelf, we spoke to Owen Hatherley about Southampton’s secrets, how to solve the housing crisis and why Brutalism mania has gone too far. This reading list looks back at several of his essays, published in the pages of the AR, on topics from Zaha Hadid to Lubetkin to urbanism in North Korea.

Based in London, Hatherley’s writing is prolific, engaging persistently with context and capital – with one of his books, Trans-Europe Express, described by Huw Lemmey in the pages of the AR as ‘a thoughtful, sharp and personal look at how Europe uses architecture to tell stories about itself, and an excavation of the political realities behind its own fairytales.’ To listen to the episode and find out more about Hatherley’s bookshelf bibliography, click here

