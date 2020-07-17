Your browser is no longer supported

AR Reading List 018: The writings of Lesley Lokko

17 July, 2020

Full screenlesley lokko architectural review

The latest instalment of our new series of AR Reading Lists: seven carefully chosen pieces from our archive, free for registered users

This week we launched the second episode of the AR’s new podcast AR Bookshelf, featuring architect, academic and writer Lesley Lokko. For this week’s reading list we take a look back at the writing Lokko has published in the AR since 2010. 

Newly Dean of the Spitzer School of Architecture at The City College of New York, Lokko previously established the Graduate School of Architecture at the University of Johannesburg, Africa’s first and only dedicated post-graduate school of architecture. Lokko’s writing is broad and thoughtful: in the pages of the AR she has covered the ways protests can shift the axes of power, the remittance economy, the damage of Africa’s development-aid-charity paradigm and, most recently, the democracy of shade in the AR’s April issue on Darkness. You can listen to the podcast here

