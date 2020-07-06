Your browser is no longer supported

AR Reading List 017: Time, loss, and preservation

6 July, 2020

Full screen3094992 03gordonmattaclark

The latest instalment of our new series of AR Reading Lists: seven carefully chosen pieces from our archive, free for registered users

For the first episode of our new podcast, AR Bookshelf, we spoke to masters of slow time and adaptive reuse Ricardo Flores and Eva Prats about the death of drawing and books that hold memory. We have since taken the opportunity to leaf through the pages of our own archive, to bring together a reading list about preservation and decay, about careful intervention and about what gets lost to time. 

What is replaced, restored, relegated to the past, or frozen in aspic for evermore is a choice that is made, and those that make it become the authors of history. It is too much to save everything, impossible to achieve and altogether too nostalgic to attempt – but where will the line be drawn? Who holds the right to decide, and what liberties can be taken with the rest? And finally, what ghosts, shells or idle fragments, will eventually remain? 

Register for free to read today and receive the AR Reading List straight to your inbox. Stay safe, and happy reading!

